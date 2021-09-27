One of the silliest disagreements in the Congress of the United States is over voter identification laws. In a very small nutshell, Democrats want to make it easier for people to vote without any sort of identification while Republicans want people to have a photo identification card or photo driver’s license to prove who they are.
What’s the difference, other than the obvious?
The difference has to do with voter fraud. In places like Rush County, and every other county in the state, everybody who drives a car has a driver’s license with a photo on it, which is clearly suitable to prove who the prospective voter is. For those who don’t drive, the license branch will provide, at no charge, a voter identification card which has the voter’s picture on it so they can prove who they are. What could simpler than that?
Now here’s where political parties come into play. Democrats ask, “But what about the people who aren’t able to get to the license branch to get the free ID card so they can vote?” My response is, if they can get to the polling place to vote why can’t they get to the license branch for a free photo ID card? Whatever method they’re using to get to the polling place would seem to be the same way they can get to the license branch to get a photo ID card!
Since citizens have to register to vote anyway, I don’t see the problem getting a photo ID card to prove that the registration information matches. Of course, here in Rush and surrounding counties, poll workers usually recognize people coming to vote anyway, so voter identification is seldom a problem. That, however, is not the case in large metropolitan areas where there are far more people; poll workers can’t possibly know everyone coming to vote on election day. That’s why there’s an issue about voter fraud in the first place.
Now, why would Democrats oppose a simple solution like we have in Indiana? Well, suppose someone lives in one part of town and moves to another part of town between elections – to different voting precincts, in other words. They’re registered in the first voting precinct and, when they move, they register to vote in the precinct to which they’ve moved. Can they get away with voting twice? Sure they can, and nobody will be the wiser.
Now, let’s suppose, that between elections Bill Smith passes way and that he was a registered voter in a state that doesn’t require a photo ID to cast a ballot. All somebody has to do in a large voting precinct is go to the polling place where the late Mr. Smith lived, claim to be him, which will be confirmed by the voter registration records, and the fake Mr. Smith can vote more than once – as himself and in another precinct as the late Mr. Smith.
Let’s also take a look at ballots mailed to all registered voters in a particular precinct. How difficult would it be for a family member or close friend to get an elderly person to sign a mailed ballot and then fill it out however he/she wants to and mail it in and also mail in his or her own ballot, in effect, voting twice – and no photo ID required. Do you suppose that ever happens? Probably not ...
Another way to tip the voting scale is for a poll worker to fill out several ballots and, in effect, stuff the ballot box with non-existent voters or deceased voters. For that matter, there have been stories about outside people bringing in ballot boxes that are filled entirely with phony ballots!
One final story about how elections can be stolen. Back in the day, I worked for the late Lt. Governor of Indiana, Dick Folz. He told the story about how elections were won in Vanderburgh County. He said they’d have a political rally someplace and everyone who attended was give a half-pint of whiskey to vote for whoever the party wanted to win and, if the preferred candidate was victorious, everybody who had been given another free half-pint got another one for voting the “right” way.
So, can elections be rigged? Of course they can! Do we catch very many cheaters compared to the number of allegations of cheater or ballot stuffing? Absolutely not. Ballots are destroyed before they can be verified. Ballots disappear, are burned, or just simply can’t be found every time there’s an election. Should we make it as easy as possible for people to get state-issued photo-IDs? Of course we should! Not much chicanery takes place in places like Rush County because most of the poll workers know the people who come in to vote and they tend to know who’s passed away in their precinct and who’s still living!
One final joke about machine politics in Chicago, a Democratic stronghold: Mayor Daily, Senator Kennedy, and President Johnson were all aboard a sinking ship in Lake Michigan. There was only one lifevest left. They decided to vote to see who would get it. Mayor Daily won by a vote of 3 to 0!
That’s —30— for this week.
