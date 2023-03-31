CARTHAGE - There are a lot of exciting things taking place in Carthage this April!
A Gospel Jam is held the first and third Thursday of every month from 6 to 8 p.m., and on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month there's an Open Jam (any kind of music) from 6 to 8 p.m., all at the Marick Event Center, 300 East Street.
Food is also available for a free-will donation.
Anyone is welcome to play, sing, or just be part of the audience; the more the merrier! Feel free to attend solo, make a date night out of it, or bring a group of friends.
Enter through the door on the south side of the building that has an awning over it and prepare to have a great time!
Carthage Community Church, 511 E. 2nd Street, hosts many community services as well as Sunday services.
Carthage Community Food Pantry is housed in the church and is open to all needy residents from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Thursdays that follow the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
Lydia’s Closet is another community outreach program showcasing free clothing for the entire family as well as the Prom Cupboard and the First5 Diaper Pantry. It is open from 4 to 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month, and is open during the Thursday pantry hours (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Both the food pantry and Lydia’s are located within Carthage Community Church. Use the 1st Street entrance.
A community dinner is hosted at 6 p.m. on the third Sunday of the month.
The church has also been showing The Chosen at 6 p.m. on Sunday nights. Season 3 starts April 6.
There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. (rain or shine) on April 8 for preschoolers through 10-year-olds.
The Town Board meeting will be held April 10. The meeting is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. at Carthage Town Hall, 6 W. First Street, Carthage. If anyone would like to have an item added to the agenda they must submit the request by contacting Rachael at (765) 565-6580 24 to 48 hours prior to the meeting.
Applications for the FOC-sponsored Hidden Gem Scholarship are due April 15! If you know of a Ripley Township graduating senior it is not too late for them to apply. There is up to $2,000 available this year. Applications are available at local high schools through the Guidance Department and at the Carthage Library.
The Lions Club Breakfast will run 8 to 11 a.m. April 22 at the Community Center on Main Street. Delicious food will be available for a free-will donation. It doesn’t get much better than this! The double benefit is not only will you leave full but your donation goes to fund a great cause!
Mark your calendars and be a part of transforming Carthage from a hidden gem to a sparkling gem! Small town living is the best!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.