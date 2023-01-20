One of the recurring themes in the Gospel of John is about darkness and light. We see it over and over again: Though Nicodemus later speaks up for Jesus (John 7:50-51) we originally see Nicodemus coming to visit Jesus at night (John 3:2) – likely coming under the cover of darkness so that he would not draw undue attention and possibly criticism from the other Pharisees.
At the last supper, Jesus says to Judas, “Whatever you are about to do, do it quickly” (John 13:27) and verse 30 tells us, “As soon as Judas had taken the bread, he went out. And it was night.”
Jesus speaks about light and darkness in John 8:12 declaring, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life”
Jesus again speaks about light and darkness in John 9. “As long as it is day, we must do the work of him who sent me. Night is coming, when no one can work. While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.” (John 9:5) Jesus was addressing the disciples about a blind man in this verse and then brings about healing for this man.
So, the blind man is an example of someone living in darkness (because he can’t see!) and being brought out of the darkness!
I love the blind man’s testimony before the religious authorities seeking to accuse Jesus, “Whether or not he is a sinner or not, I don’t know. One thing I do know. I was blind but now I see!” (John 9:25)
John’s gospel also begins by talking about darkness and light: “In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1:4-5) The light shines... And the darkness cannot overcome it...
John knows darkness. He wrote this gospel somewhere in the A.D. 90-95 time frame. He is the last of the 12 original apostles still alive. History tells us that besides Judas, the rest of the original 12 died as martyrs not willing to recant that this Jesus who was crucified indeed rose from the dead and appeared to them.
It is likely that he would have gotten word that James was gone, and Thomas was gone, and Peter was gone, etc. John knows darkness.
John would have received the news years before ever writing this gospel that the Apostle Paul – a man miraculously converted from persecuting Christians to becoming the Early Church’s greatest missionary – had been beheaded for continuing to preach the message of the Risen Savior Jesus.
John knows darkness. John would know that Christians suffered horrific persecution under the Emperor Nero in the A.D. 60s – using Christians as human torches to light his garden parties at night.
John was no stranger to darkness... John knows darkness, BUT HE ALSO KNOWS LIGHT! John saw the light of Jesus grant dignity to the Samaritan woman at the well and point her to her ultimate need (John 4).
John saw the light of Jesus take the little bit that the boy had to offer (5 loaves and 2 fish) and multiply it into abundance for more than 5,000 people (John 6).
John saw the light of Jesus take the man born blind – born into darkness – and cause him to truly see (John 9).
John saw the light of Jesus entering into the pain of His friends – weeping at the tomb of Lazarus before bringing life out of death (John 11).
John saw the light of Jesus washing the feet of Judas the betrayer (John 13).
John saw the light of Jesus when He told His disciples that they must love one another (John 13 and John 15).
John saw the light of Jesus loving His enemy when he healed the ear of Malchus in the garden (John 18).
John saw the light of Jesus when on the cross, Jesus made sure his mother was taken care of by giving John that responsibility (John 19).
John saw the light of Jesus by helping Peter (and the rest of us) understand that Jesus has not only overcome death, but He can overcome our brokenness and failures too by redeeming and restoring us (John 21).
I find myself full of hope when I reflect on all the things that John endured in order to follow Jesus; That in the face of all the darkness and loss that John endured, he points out over and over again that darkness cannot snuff out the light that is Jesus Christ! Sometimes the world is a dark, scary, and broken place.
If you’ve lived long enough you’ve probably endured some obstacles or hardships. But even though we find ourselves in dark and weary places, we don’t have to endure it alone.
Jesus entered the brokenness and darkness of this place and that He has overcome, and He invites us to believe and hope in Him!
I don’t know about you, but it feels like the last couple of years have brought a great deal of weariness, but the darkness and brokenness of this world need not be the inevitable verdict because there is hope in Jesus!
“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1:5).
