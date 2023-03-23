GREENSBURG – Don’t you love to see those streets named for birds in one section of Greensburg: Robin, Wren, Nightingale, Dove, Oriole and so on? I wondered who thought of that, and then I became interested in how our streets are named and why they have a certain name. Mostly, though, the why.
A few days ago, Buddy was bored and I didn’t feel like walking him so we took a drive. Most times when we’re in the car we’re going to a definite location, but that day we just drove around in spite of the price of gas. Driving around can be interesting as all get out because we can see things we never noticed before. But we got to see signs of spring and names of streets.
Just think of it, there’s Michigan Avenue. I checked with Jim Grey’s history of the Michigan Road. He has fantastic Decatur County photos on his site too. So, Michigan is named that because it goes from southern Indiana to Lake Michigan. Grey says it better than that, but you get the idea. Sure we’ve got Lincoln – named for President Lincoln? But no, that street and highway was there before Lincoln became president. Broadway is fairly obvious because just about every city has a street named Broadway. Maybe Washington is named for our first president and Franklin named for Ben, but surely the street on which I live wasn’t named for General Sheridan of Civil War fame!
And then too, what about Barachel? Was there a family here with that name? Many of the streets are named for families you and I knew, or know, who lived here, but in some cases not the generation living here when the streets were named such as Wilder, Monfort, Kessing, Lathrop, and Forsythe. However, we did know families with the last names of Russell, Mobley, Stewart, Jackson, Ryle, Wheeler, AmRhein, Freeland and Minary. In fact, until recently the streets were evidently named for the last name of families, but in recent years we have Maureen Road, Lori, and others named for women’s first names. About time? Well, I imagine it’s easier to trace a family name back than it would be to trace a female’s name. I’ve known at least two Maureens and the same for Lori, but that doesn’t really matter.
We have streets named Integrity, Montgomery Road, Hendricks (which is surely named for our founder, Thomas Hendricks) and Israel, named for a family here. We have Lakeview, Bali, Oakmont, Yuma and Skyline. Buddy began to get restless so I didn’t get out to Edgewood Acres or those out off of Park Road.
Buddy and I didn’t go to other towns in the county either, but asking a few friends got some answers. Other towns in our county have some pretty interesting street names. Millhousen has the usual Main Street, Washington Street and Jefferson Street, but then there is a Cross, a Jackson and a Schneider (maybe misspelled?).
St. Paul has Washington, Webster, Main and Jefferson, Conger, Taylor, Pierce and Harris.
Westport has streets named for people too such as Gatewood Drive (I’ll always treasure Bill Gatewood, who helped me so much when I was a trustee), and Cann (George is another person who has helped me so much in writing about local history), Bennett, Small, Wiley, Kathleen, Underwood, Elizabeth and Schott.
New Point has family names such as Colson and Fremont, and they have a Broadway and a Maple. And Milford has a Hickory, a Walnut, a Mechanics and, according to an old book, a Greenbury.
