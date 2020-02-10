Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
As Tree grew, so did their friendship. When two individuals are basically locked in such close quarters, it sometimes can form animosity or friendship. In this case, no animosity, only friendship from the very beginning.
Tree learned very quickly how to understand the language of Clock. Clock explained to Tree where he was, how he came to be, and other things about life. Things like what the difference was between sunshine and moon glow.
For a year and a half, Tree grew straight toward the hole in the roof. For all of this time, Tree had to imagine all of the fantastic things that Clock was telling him. One day, one indescribably wondrous day, one of Tree’s leaves finally reached the hole.
On that very moment, his life would be forever changed.
Tree saw more than just the sun, moon, clouds, and stars. Tree saw the top parts of the two, three story buildings that were being built near the courthouse.
Until that moment Tree did not know that, just like all trees, he had incredible eyesight. This was something that even Clock was unaware of.
He could only see the top of a couple of buildings and a few trees. He saw more of the sky and he saw giant black birds with white heads.
Clock asked Tree if he could imagine what he would learn in a week from now.
Tree could not even begin to guess.
As the days went on, Tree poked more and more of himself out of the hole in the roof. He could now see humans and flowers and horse-drawn wagons. Every single day was bringing new exercitations to him.
The thing that fascinated Tree more than anything else was a long, wooden, and steel roadway that ran behind some buildings to the South of the Greensburg courthouse.
At least once a day, a noisy and rumbley machine would pull giant wagons to town. Most of the time they would pull to a precision stop next to a brick building so they could load or unload grain, animals, or merchandise.
Sometimes a special wagon would stop to pick up or unload people.
In a matter of minutes, massive plumes of black and white smoke would be emitted from the lead machine. The machine would then continue its journey either East or West. Clock told Tree that after several short stops, the train would then head to Cincinnati or Indianapolis.
Tree loved to see how the arrival of the train made the town folks of Greensburg happy. They would wave and simply be joyful at having it stop in town. Clock told Tree that this was one of their great entertainments.
Tree soon found that he loved Sundays more than any other day of the week.
Entire families would spread blankets under trees on the ground on the lawn of the courthouse. They would eat and sing and sleep. For most of the men, Sunday was the only day that they did not have to work very long, hard hours in the fields and woods. It was not uncommon for man to fall asleep before they had a chance to sing or even eat.
