“My mother’s secretary said that Grandfather appointed a man to marry my mother and assume the role of my father. He was never kind to me, and when I was old enough he began sending me to boarding schools around the world.”
The look behind her eyes told Jacob that she was reliving those difficult times. She looked behind Jacob’s eyes. They told her that he genuinely cared.
“I never had any brothers or sisters because he always resented being forced to marry my mother.”
“Were any of those schools in America? You speak very good English,” Jake said, trying to take a bit of the edge off of this conversation.
“Thank you, Officer. No, my father would never allow me to attend school in America.”
Jacob had already formed the conclusion that this girl was a little girl lost inside of her own family. He continued to listen.
“After my grandfather died, my mother’s secretary finally felt that she had the freedom to tell me the truth about myself. She told me that my real father was never told about my existence.”
Jacob began to get the picture.
“She told me that he was a soldier who came from the town of Greensburg, Indiana, in the United States.”
“So, here you are.”
She slowly repeated, “So, here I am.”
He unfolded his massive arms and put his thumbs into his gun belt. “If the man who is your father lives in Greensburg, he is waiting for you whether he knows about you or not.”
She lowered her head and admitted, “I am afraid.”
Jacob began speaking from his heart, “I have lived in Greensburg for my entire life. I know the people, and they are good people. If you never believe anything else that I tell you, believe this. Nothing in life that is easy is worth having, right?”
She nodded her head slightly.
“Besides, no matter what happens, you got me as a friend,” he said with an absolutely sincere smile.
Her heart began to swell due to his incredibly comforting words. She did not have the courage to tell Jacob that her mother’s secretary had told her that her real father had died. It was her intent to meet what was left of the only family that she had in this world.
Jacob is a man of strength, both physically and mentally. He has the unseen ability to share some of that with the people with whom he comes into contact. He could tell that the girl knew what to do. Because of him, she felt that she could go to encounter whatever was be found down the road in Greensburg.
She turned to look towards town. He put his hand on her shoulder and told her, “You can do this.”
She quickly nodded her head and wiped a few more tears from her eyes.
“All right then, I got an appointment, but I’ll be back this evening. We’ll talk then, O.K.?”
“Yes, Officer,” she smiled.
“All right then,” he said returning to his car. Once inside, he found an extremely irate John Grimes doing a slow burn.
“I’m doing you a favor by testifying, and this is how you show me gratitude?”
As Jacob snapped on his seatbelt, through the rear-view mirror he looked at John and simply said, “Don’t make me get the duct tape for your mouth, O.K.?”
John realized that Jacob’s threat was true and valid in every aspect. Leaning back into his seat, John asked in a much more subdued tone, “So, what’s with the chick in the coat?”
Jacob waited for a car to pass that was on its way toward Greensburg before he made a U-turn that would take them back to the intestate. The only thing that he said to John was, “She’s gonna be O.K.”
