Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
The life in a very small town cannot be found in a large city. Try as hard as you might, the feeling will always be special.
In the small town of Greensburg, if you don’t know someone personally, you will know of them. Sometimes, people will move in and out of town before a relationship has had a chance to form.
The town of Greensburg can support three police officers. They work on a rotating shift. This way each can spend time doing what they want or need to do.
On occasion, their task is not what they want.
The chief is Brendan Bridges. He grew up in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, and joined the Greensburg Police Department because of a girl. With one year on the city of Parma’s police force, his girlfriend informed him that she was smitten with a friend of his.
He left Cleveland on a road trip to clear the cobwebs from his mind. He decided to visit a college buddy who lived in a small town in Indiana named Greensburg.
After spending some time in a small town, it tends to put a hook in your soul. Chief Bridges will tell you openly that this is the honest truth. Growing up in the busy world of Cleveland, it left him totally and utterly unprepared for people who genuinely appreciated his service and efforts.
The police department of Greensburg has had a colorful, if not fabled, array of officers who have made it their duty to protect its citizens, property, and animals.
Far back in 1892, there were four brothers who joined the force. One month later, the third oldest arrested the other three on drunk and disorderly charges.
Apparently, all three brothers fancied a young lady named Edna Gertlib. She in return, only had eyes for Hershal Carter. As it was reported, Hershal owned a state fair prize-winning boar. Edna had, on many occasions, remarked how much she loved curing hams.
According to the local newspaper reporting, Hershal was quoted as saying, “Love in love.”
When the mayor kicked the three brothers off of the force, this left Graber as the only officer to protect the town.
It was later revealed that Graber had secretly manipulated his brothers into the knock-down, drag-out fight over Edna. This was planned for the sole reason that he wanted to be Greensburg’s police captain.
Months later, his deception was eventually unveiled, and honor demanded that the mayor also removed Graber from the force.
With no one left in the department, the mayor appointed his own little brother, Robert, as captain of police. Mayor Keifer then promptly resigned in disgrace. It was discovered that he had been having a “cozy” relationship with the recent newlywed Edna Carter nee Gertlib.
The folks of Greensburg spoke about the scandal for weeks, according to published reports in the weekly newspaper.
As far back as news has been reported, the officers of Greensburg have been brave, honest, and fair. This is never to say that their meddle has never been tested.
