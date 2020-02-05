Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Before long, she would be foraging for food and gathering building materials for her new nest. Today would be remembered as just another day in her life. Tomorrow will be another great adventure for her to enjoy.
The workers in the courthouse would undoubtedly tell and retell the story of a Robin fleeing a Red Tail Hawk. How the Hawk, upon realizing that Robin and she were not alone, caused an uproar and a clattering of noise. They spilled the paint in an effort to shoo it back out of the front doors.
They would also tell and retell the story of an extremely lucky (and safe) Robin flying out of the front doors ten minutes later. And, of course, they would tell and retell the story of the great amount of time that they had to spend repairing all of the paint damage that had been caused to the floors and walls.
For rural life in southeastern Indiana in the year of 1863, this was a story that would hold the attention of local folks for many days if not a week.
One thing that would not be remembered or told and retold, was a miracle that was about to begin.
Up the stairways. Past a series of ladders. Toward the narrowing roof above the clock room tower, something happened that was nearly unseen by anyone including Robin in her mad dash to save her life.
A tiny seed that had been lodged inside of Robins feathers was loosened and fell onto a plank of wood.
A small hole in the roof had allowed some rainwater and snow to seep in which allowed a little plank of wood to deteriorate and begin to rot. It was on this wood that seed had come to rest.
In a very quiet place where humans almost never ascend to, this can be a very bad thing for a building. For a seed, this can be an ideal location to begin life.
Almost every day a small ray of sunlight scrolled through the little rooftop room.
After some time, the seed awoke.
Many factors have to come into play for this to have happened. Good growing mulch, some moisture, and a good temperature. Most of all, you need time to be left alone.
Seed found all four conditions were present, and it began its journey toward the hole that was providing its life-giving sunlight.
Below Tree’s chamber was the clock room. The room contained an impressive machine that, in concert with a one-ton cast bell, could allow people nearby to tell time by seeing its hands. The bell had the ability to be struck every half-hour so that people in the surrounding countryside could also tell the time.
Clock was very wise but did not have the ability to speak. His expressions were his only form of communication.
Clock was the only one that had noticed the seed fall from Robin’s plumage. He immediately became aware of the miracle that was occurring just above him.
