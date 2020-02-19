Editor’s note: The following is the latest in a series of stories written by local author Richard Mays the Daily News is featuring on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The stories, presented in serial fashion, are works of fiction.
Tree found it curious that most left quietly, but a few appeared very upset. These people stayed after everyone else had gone their own ways.
These six ranted and raved.
One pounded a fence post with his fist, while the others just yelled and vented their anger and frustration.
After they had said all that they felt that they needed to say, after their frustrations had been vented, they slowly went off to rejoin their own lives.
Tree did not know who President Lincoln was, but was resolved that all information was not ever to be lost on him again.
That afternoon, a heavy rainstorm passed through and tree was not only watered but he had a chance to reflect on his short life. Tree came to the realization that there was so much to be learned.
It took a long while but the sad feelings that had covered Greensburg, slowly began to ease. After some time, life began to return to the town, but it would never ever be the same naive place that it had been.
Still, life went on.
Tree kept growing without anyone really noticing. If someone did see Tree poking above the tower roof, either no one cared, or they just thought that it was growing in the gutter.
The thing about the clock tower is that it does not have gutters. People will assume what they want to assume.
Life in the mid 1800’s was difficult, these people were too busy dealing with their own lives to be concerned by trivial things. It was common in those days that when something was finished being built, it was generally forgotten about. Some money and efforts was put into repair and virtually none was put into restoration.
Since it was a great chore to climb rickety ladders in a dark tower, it was extremely rare that someone came to visit Clock and Tree.
In this fashion, life went on.
Tree began to notice that the little children that used to run and play on the courthouse grounds were now bringing their own children so that they could run and play.
When he mentioned this observation to Clock, Clock simply said, “We more or less stay the same, but those around us tend to grow old and move on.”
Tree gave this great thought and decided that, even though this was not fair, this is what life was all about. Tree told Clock that since he could do nothing about that, he would enjoy their smiling faces every chance that he had.
Clock just smiled in agreement.
The town of Greensburg continued to grow, it went from several hundred to almost 1,000.
Tree and Clock were best of friends. Clock was proud that Tree had become thoughtful and intelligent, Clock was grateful for every day with Tree.
Clock did have a secret fear in its mind. The fear was that someday, someone would begin to see Tree not as a unique life form but as a danger to the top of the courthouse. Tree’s roots were well established in some rotting timbers. The original hole that gave Tree the much-needed sunlight, had been greatly enlarged by the growth of Tree’s trunk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.