RUSHVILLE - Each January, I try to do a little prognosticating about what the coming year could hold in store.
Last January, I think I wrote a column that was all sunshine, butterflies, and daffodils about what 2020 would be like. Boy, did I miss the mark! A global pandemic for which there was no known cure. A totally unexpected presidential election outcome. The stock market reaching new highs amid all the turmoil of huge job losses, mandatory business closings and restrictions, and the injection of trillions of dollars in stimulus packages that seemingly went everywhere but to the people who needed them most. Then, add on top of all that millions of people staying home since last March – nine months ago – and you have a year like no other in recently memory.
But that’s not all! School closings, social distancing, mask wearing, increased hand-washing, and young people falling behind in their studies because of the risk of spreading the Coronavirus, just to mention a few of the unexpected events of 2020, and my little prognostication column couldn’t have been farther from the mark!
So, this year rather than rely on my own views about the coming year, I’ve decided to offer you some highlights from a much more reliable source, “The Old Farmer’s Almanac.” Founded in 1792, the Almanac for 2021 is the 229th edition. With that sort of longevity, it has to be more predictive of what the coming year will hold in store than “yours truly” could provide. One of he founders of the Almanac, by the way, was Dr. Benjamin Franklin, so it at least has a distinguished pedigree. As it says on the very first page, “Knowledge is telling the past. Wisdom is predicting the future.”
So, here are a few trends that The Old Farmer’s Almanac says to look for during the coming year:
“Plant-based eating will continue to expand. Consumers will have a range of options for protein, from traditional animal protein to plant-based to cell-based.” OK, I can go with that.
“People are coming together; on- and offline, to connect and share their love of plants — e.g., at plant swaps people are tagging cuttings with details of their plant’s history.” Now, that’s a new one to me. I had no idea that was going on.
“Environmental issues will become even more important as Generation Z consumers gain more buying power.” This one really isn’t a surprise. Concern for the environment is particularly strong among younger people.
Here’s another one I didn’t expect: “Traditional décor—moldings, built-shelving, ornate plasterwork—is back in a big way.”
“Massive rooftop food gardens and farms are showing up around the world, from Thailand to Canada.” I suspect this trend is reflective of the trend toward more healthful foods—or it could be the need for more space for family food production.
Under the heading of “romance,” there’s a feature article called “Love Lessons from Old Valentines” by Lisa Hix. Here’s an interesting sidebar, did you know there is an organization called the National Valentine Collectors Association? I guess it proves the point that there are collectors of just about everything imaginable.
The Almanac also has a page devoted to gifts for any occasion. Here are just a few: wind bells and spinners, hand soap, harvest baskets, coat racks, balsam fir pillows, doorstops, and alpaca socks!
Of course, the Almanac is full of ads for all sorts of unusual and intriguing things—few of which have much to do with predicting what 2021 will be like, I’m afraid.
A fair amount of the Almanac is devoted to weather prediction for the coming year. Rather than go into that, it seems to me that the weather is going to be what it’s going to be and the best we can do is keep up on what the various current forecasts are, based on weather satellites and so forth.
So, I’m left, once again, with making my own predictions for the coming year.
For one, I don’t think we’ve heard the last of Donald Trump, for better or worse.
Second, I think conservatives are in for some difficult times with relatively naïve young people—still in their twenties—running for Congressional seats. The problem is, of course, that none of them remember the days of the Cold War, let alone the fall of the old Soviet Union when it became clear that socialism simply does not work. Unfortunately, that’s not necessarily what young people are being taught in the nation’s colleges and universities. Therefore, I think the far left will continue to try to push their agenda to the left in the coming year and, at some point, there will be a clash of ideologies like we’re never seen before. And the harder the left tries to push society the more we will see push-back from the right with the danger of something like a police-state emerging to keep order. I really hope I’m wrong about that one.
In this part of the world, I think getting people vaccinated will be a priority and opening up the economy once again will be the fashion in 2021.
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.