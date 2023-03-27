GREENSBURG - After spending years growing, learning and building connections, thousands of high school students graduate every year across Indiana. As these young Hoosiers begin a new chapter in their lives, they have many different choices to make, including what career path they want to follow. First jobs always leave a big impression and can be the gateway to something even better.
To help better prepare these students for life after graduation, I recently joined my fellow lawmakers to support House Bill 1002, which would connect students with more workforce training and development opportunities to gain valuable experience while still in high school. If signed into law, sophomores, juniors and seniors would be able to participate in more high-quality internships and apprenticeships with the help of Career Scholarship Accounts. These accounts, funded by the state, would help students cover the costs of accessing these opportunities like transportation and uniforms.
Employers all over the state are looking to attract and recruit new talent, and while in school, some students may be ready to begin learning a trade. The legislation would task the State Board of Education to re-examine high school diploma requirements to provide more flexibility and make room for applied learning experiences. I believe it's critically important for more young Hoosiers to earn and learn while in school to get a head start on the next phase of their life.
This bill's innovative approach to "skilling up" our students could strengthen our state's workforce. With more than 900,000 skilled labor jobs in the United States added to the economy in 2021, we must do a better job preparing our students. If this bill becomes law, more students can strengthen their resume with real-world experience, and hit the ground running upon graduation.
The legislation is now with the Indiana Senate for further consideration. To learn more about House Bill 1002 and efforts to expand work-based learning throughout Indiana, visit iga.in.gov. If you have questions or feedback on this topic or others, please reach out to my office at h67@iga.in.gov call 317-234-9139.
