Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican who leads the Senate Judiciary Committee, has already made up his mind on the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.
“If House Democrats are looking for an ‘Abuse of Power,’” he tweeted, “they should look in the mirror.”
Appearing on Fox News, Graham said he hoped to finish the coming Senate trial as quickly as possible. He saw no reason, he said, to call any witnesses.
“This thing is a sham,” he said. “I want to get it over with.”
Speaking of shams, one of the president’s favorite conspiracy theories took a hit when a long-awaited inspector general’s report concluded that there was no so-called “deep state” working to undermine the president. Of course, that didn’t sway the president’s private attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, from continuing to push that theory.
Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, told Sinclair Broadcasting’s Eric Bolling that the U.S. State Department was filled with people from the “deep state.”
“It isn’t that they disagree with his policies and even that they try to undermine his policies a bit,” Giuliani said. “That’s been going on for years.”
No, he said, these folks have far more ambitious objectives.
“They want to get him out of office any way they can,” Giuliani said. “How you can miss that this is a coup attempt is beyond being intelligent.”
Democrats are leading the coup, he said, and the mainstream media is cheering them on. It would be easy for a prosecutor to investigate a Rudy Giuliani, he said. And it’s worth noting that a federal prosecutor is doing just that.
But investigating a liberal icon such as former Vice President Joe Biden? That would take courage.
“If I were to prosecute Biden,” Giuliani said. “I’d get attacked as, ‘You’re doing it to help Trump. You’re interfering in the election.’”
You have to marvel at the audacity of a comment like that.
In the meantime, the president’s defenders have come up with a new rationale for why the Democrats are out to get him.
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, says it’s not just that they hate the president.
“They don’t like the 63 million people who voted for this president,” he said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. “All of us in flyover country, all of us from Ohio, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Texas. They don’t like us.”
Actually, it’s not really all of us.
Certainly, the president is more popular in those so-called “flyover states” than he is in places like New York and California, but it’s a gross exaggeration to suggest that everyone in any part of the country lines up on the same side of our nation’s political divide.
Of course, when Jordan suggests the two sides don’t like each other, he’s not wrong. A few short minutes on social media will tell you that.
Still, while Jordan is talking about how many folks supported the president in 2016, he might do well to remember the president didn’t actually win the popular vote. He won the Electoral College by winning those battleground states in “flyover country,” and he might do it again next year.
Or he might not.
It all depends on how he does in the suburban areas that handed the U.S. House of Representatives to the Democrats last year.
The strategy is clear: Portray impeachment as a partisan sham. Villify the president’s critics and question their motives. Keep pushing conspiracy theories regardless of the facts. And make the election not just about the president but about “us.”
Those evil Democrats, his supporters will say, are out to destroy our country.
Will the voters buy it? Stay tuned.
