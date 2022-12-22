RUSHVILLE - Well, there’s less than one week left in 2022. Next week’s column will be dated 2023! What, upon reflection, can we conclude about the year just about to end? What kind of year was it for Rush County, Indiana? And, more importantly, what can we expect 2023 to be like?
On balance, I submit that it has been a very good year for Rushville and Rush County. By the same token, we have also been the victims of the same inflationary forces that impacted the nation as a whole. Prices for things like gas and groceries are higher than they have been in years. That has had a dampening effect on local city and county governments, except for the projects that are already underway like the historic Rush County Courthouse. At this writing, scaffolding still surrounds the building as a new roof is being installed. It also appears to me that the sides of the building are being cleaned; I hope I’m not just imagining it! I’m told there are also plans to illuminate the outside the exterior of the building at night with flood lights at strategic locations around the square. If it’s true, it’s a wonderful idea that coincides very nicely with the replacement of the roof and the cleaning of the exterior.
The only thing missing is the renovation of the third floor. You know third floor, where the actual court rooms are located? Where the business of dispensing justice takes place. The third floor is, after all, what gives the building its name (the Rush County COURT House!). I have had the opportunity to view most of the courtrooms in courthouses that surround us and, by comparison, ours is the most unattractive of them all. Maybe that could be a project for the coming year, renovating the courtrooms and the adjoining chambers. That would be a wonderful project. There are pictures of what the circuit court chambers used to look like, so it shouldn’t be all that difficult to restore it. All that can be hoped, I suppose, is that the county commissioners will have the intestinal fortitude to get on with doing what so desperately needs doing on the third floor of the building that truly is he centerpiece of the county.
So, in summary, great things are being done to restore the exterior of the courthouse in 2022. Now, if we can just finish the job by restoring the third floor in 2023!
As far as the city is concerned, wonderful things continue to happen in nearly every facet of the local economy. New industry, new jobs, new housing, street improvements, new businesses, new people moving to town or in the county, a new community center – which has been needed for years – with all the trimmings that go into making Rushville a vibrant and thriving community. We’re not all the way there yet, but every day we’re making solid progress. To prove the point, all you have to do is look around to see what’s happening! All you have to do is read the Chamber of Commerce online newsletter to find out about all the things that are happening – and have been happening in 2022. Furthermore, there’s every reason to expect more good things to happen in 2023.
The only place where I think the city and county fall down is telling the good story about what’s happening here. What’s needed is someone hired to be the public relations person for both the city and the county to tell people beyond our borders what’s being achieved here. As I have written multiple times before, if nobody knows about the new housing being built on 16th Street, how can we attract new families here?
The greatest need this community has is for more young families with small children to move here. If you don’t believe me, just ask the school administrators about the declining enrollments at the new county elementary schools. People who want to keep those elementary schools open in 2023 and beyond need to speak up! What’s being done, right now, to reach out to young families to move to Milroy and Arlington? If enrollments continue to decline in 2023 and not very far beyond that, what do you think’s going to happen to your schools? I’ll tell you exactly what’s going to happen to them, the very same thing that happened to the schools in places like New Salem, Manilla, and elsewhere in the county. They’re going to be closed.
If there ever was a project that needed to be done in 2023, it’s hiring a pubic relations person whose sole job is to reach out to young families and tell them what the city and county have to offer! The job isn’t that difficult when compared to the progress that’s already been made.
There’s every reason to think things will be even better in 2023. What it all amounts to is continuity of leadership at the city and county levels. It’s the quality of leaders who make things happen. We have the best leaders in city government we’ve ever had, in my opinion! Mayor Mike Pavey and his crew are doing, and continue to do, a great job, so I’m totally optimistic about what 2023 holds in store.
The county is also taking steps to restore large parts of the courthouse. If they’ll just finish the job by restoring the third floor in 2023 it will be complete. All that’s required is to stop being afraid of the threat of being voted out of office if they do complete the job.
That’s —30— for this week. Have a Happy New Year!
