Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.