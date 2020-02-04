This is a brief account of 96-year-old Clayton Pruitt's time in Patton's 11th Armored Division during World War II.
The 10 page account written by Major Clyde Gregory can be found on the website using his name.
He was born 96 years ago on Sept. 21, 1923 in Brown County, Indiana. The family later moved to Johnson County. His dad had fought in World War I by pulling ammunition using horses. His two brothers were also in World War II. One brother who was in the Navy is deceased but his 98-year old brother, Ralph, was in the Air Force and still lives in Columbus.
When he was 18-years old Pruitt went to work at Cummins in Columbus one week before Pearl Harbor in 1941. He worked there for 37 years. Cummins counted the years that an employee served in the Armed Forces as time spent working at Cummins. Pruitt was drafted in August 1943 when he was 19-years-old. After training at Fort Bliss in Texas and later in Camp Carson in Colorado, he left with the 575th Battalion for New York and then for England on Oct. 30, 1944.
On Nov. 26, 1944 the 575th was attached to the 11th Armored Division and were moved to join their comrades Dec. 1. There they were welcomed by Brig. General Charles Kilburn, the Division Commander and they became officially a part of the Thunderbolt, 11th Armored Division and could then wear the famous shoulder patch.
The Division was moved from England to France amid rumors that they would be assigned to General Patton's Third Army. Even after 75 years Patton continues to be thought of as one of the most successful generals in our history. He served in World War I as well as World War II. During WWII, he helped lead the Americans and friends to victory in the invasion of Sicily, and was instrumental to the liberation of Germany from the Nazis.
Pruitt said, "I only saw him up close one time. We were going forward and he was walking right by us, going the other way." Pruitt drove a half-track with a crew of eight. He said, "We were trained to do about anything that needed to be done but my job was to drive the half-track that would get the ammunition to the men doing the shooting."
The Division was ordered to clear out some of the areas where Germans had holed up. On Dec. 20 they were moved up to stop the Germans drive to France across Belgium. The Germans had started a last offensive on Dec. 16, 1944 (the Ardennes Offensive and the Battle of the Bulge) and effort to keep Americans away. Pruitt said they marched through France on the 23rd of December after passing through or around Paris. He said the people of Paris waved at them and let them know they were welcome.
The 11th Armored Division took part in the Battle of the Bulge, so-called because the Germans created a “bulge” around the area of the Ardennes forest in pushing through the American defensive line, was the largest fought on the Western front.
The Germans initially had 250,000 soldiers in the assault, 14 German infantry divisions guarded by five panzer divisions-against a mere 80,000 Americans. It lasted three weeks and resulted in a massive loss of American lives.
A patrol uncovered two notorious concentration camps at Mauthausen and Gusen. Here were 16,000 political prisoners, representing every country in Europe, all reduced to living skeletons and ridden with disease. The bodies of more than 500 were stacked in an area between two barracks.
No matter what he saw or did during the war, the most horrible thing was when they reached the Mauthausen Concentration Camp. Prisoners were still dying in the weeks after they were liberated because of their weakened health. In all, 90,000 men died at the camp. Pruitt stayed in Europe until Japan surrendered.
Pruitt came home from the war and went back to work at Cummins in Columbus working as a supervisor the last 23 years. He married the love of his life, Opal Dale, in August 1946. She died in 2013. Pruitt said, "She was the best."
