Outdoors in Indiana is the perfect place to play, exercise and relax this fall. Whether on a hike or a hunt, be mindful of the state law allowing Hoosier property owners to mark private property with purple paint.
Indiana’s purple paint law, which I supported, helps Hoosiers simply mark and identify property lines to prevent trespassing. It is the equivalent of posting a “no trespassing” sign. Property owners can paint trees and posts on the perimeter of their property, rather than purchasing signs that can fade over time, go missing or be damaged by the weather.
Hoosiers wanting to mark their properties with purple paint have a few steps to follow.
A tree must be painted with a vertical purple line, at least 8 inches long, and the bottom of the mark needs to begin between 3 and 5 feet off the ground. Marked trees must be less than 100 feet apart. Posts can also be marked, staying within 36 feet of other posts marked with purple paint. These markings must cover the top 2 inches of a post and be between 3 and 5.5 feet from the ground.
Hoosiers with shared property lines should work together when trees and posts divide properties. Remember, both landowners need to agree to using purple paint.
This cost-effective method, which several other states also allow, can be useful for several years due to the durability of the paint. The purple paint is also an effective signal to those who might unintentionally wander onto private property, and helps Hoosier landowners minimize liability if someone illegally enters the property and gets hurt. Purple is also a color people with colorblindness can more easily identify.
As the enjoyable fall weather arrives, please remember purple paint means private property and it is against the law to enter without permission.
