“For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope.”
— Jeremiah 29:11
They say money can’t buy it, but you can get prescriptions for it. Where does happiness come from, naturally, that is?
Happiness can come from many places, including spending time with people who are important to you, eating the right foods, and working out.
Still, you probably don’t want to think about doing things that make you happy constantly, you just want to be happy. Fortunately, there’s one thing you can do that makes you happy for its own sake and can help you cover other happiness-bringing bases.
Purpose Brings Happiness
One reason you should start your quest for happiness by finding purpose is that purpose brings happiness. Studies have shown for years that people living with purpose report fewer unpleasant emotions like anxiety and depression and even less physical pain.
Here we are talking about life generally, but this is true in individual aspects of life. People are more likely to be happy at their jobs when they feel they are essential to themselves and society. People also enjoy experiences more than they enjoy, say, things. This further suggests that living with purpose makes us happier.
Purpose Encourages Activity
Purpose makes us happier in its own right, but it also encourages us to live happier and healthier lives in several ways.
As mentioned above, exercise is one great way to stay happy, partially because it contributes to a positive self-image and partially because it causes your body to release endorphins, one of several chemical messengers that cause feelings of happiness.
So, where does purpose come in? Living with purpose encourages a more active lifestyle. A more active lifestyle is all that one needs to incorporate more exercise. When most of us think of exercise, we think of exercise as running or going to the gym.
However, many health agencies and organizations call “exercise” anything that raises your heart rate. This can include activities like brisk walking, light lifting, and even things like gardening. While many of us may have difficulty dedicating ourselves to exercise, finding activities that we consider meaningful that require physical activity may be easier.
Purpose Encourages Social Interaction
Living with purpose also encourages us to spend time with others. Spending time with other people is healthy for you in several ways. It helps you deal with stress; some believe it is good for your immune system.
Like exercising, finding time to spend with others socially can be difficult. It can be easier if this time is spent doing something important to you.
How To Live With Purpose
If you already have something in your life that is important to you, like a job that you are passionate about or a volunteer organization, consider spending more time working with that group. It’s good for your emotional health and for your mental health.
If you haven’t found something like this, consider looking for something. Having a job that is important to you can help. If you ask around, there are often opportunities in the workplace to be more involved in aspects of the business that are important to you.
If your job is just a job, you don’t have to quit – at least not right away – to follow your dreams. Look for an organization in your area that does something you consider meaningful.
While joining one of these organizations can help you stay aware of opportunities to help, many organizations will let you volunteer at events without joining them. This is a good option for people who are wary of committing to things. It can also mean that you can avoid sometimes overwhelming communications.
No matter how you go about it, finding purpose in your life can help to keep you active, healthy, and happy.
