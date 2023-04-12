Chances are, if you have even a little interest in local history, you have taken a pretty good look at the book, " History of Decatur County Indiana," by Lewis A. (Albert) Harding. It was published in 1915 by the Indianapolis publishing company "B. F. Bowen & Company, Inc .
Looking at his photograph included in his book of this county, I can say that was a very nice looking man. He was also very smart. He graduated from Indiana University law school and while living here he served as prosecuting attorney for the ninth Judicial Circuit of Indiana for two terms.
Harding was born Feb. 1, 1880, in New Point in Salt Creek Township. That would make him 35 years old when his book of Decatur County history was published in 1915. He was professor of English at Tennessee State University at Knoxville, Tennessee, 1925, also head of the public Speaking depart there and later he was head of the English Department in Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana. He taught at other schools during his life.
He not only wrote the history of our county, but a few other books as well including "Successes on the Rostrum." "The Call of the Hour." When "Success on the Rostrum," was published newspapers around the area, including the Cincinnati Enquirer commented about it and included quotations from it. James Whitcomb Riley eulogized the book too. Another book "The Call of the Hour," went through three printings.
Harding and Smiley Fowler were born only three years apart and both were born in Decatur County. They knew each other and respected each other. Fowler, an art teacher, a writer and a newspaper man here for many years, told a story about the book and the problem Harding ran into when getting it published
From Fowler: "The most sought after source of local history is the Lewis A. Harding "History of Decatur County," a big and elaborate book published in 1915. Copies can be found in homes of descendants of persons who subsidized it. Local, public and private records and family traditions were involved in the compilation by expert researchers.
The financial burden was born by the personal stories at a cost of $200 and more. Harding became appalled when the biographic expenditures became known to him and he sought to sever his connection with the enterprise, but the book's promoters refused to allow him to break his contract.
Fowler, of course, could remember that problem with the book since he would have been in his early 30s when that took place. Harding wrote in the preface: "While tradition is often connected with history, it does not often carry with it the substratum of fact which should characterize real historical narrative. Personal feelings and quixotic whims find expression in the tales of our forbears and are repeated so often that they are finally accepted as the truth. The purpose of the editor of this history is to separate fiction from fact; to present in a simple and succinct manner those facts which will show the place of Decatur County among its sister counties in the state; to preserve for future generations the story of the privations and hardships which confronted our forefathers almost a century ago."
It is a valuable source of our history and thank goodness, the Decatur County Historical Society had the book reprinted in 1986. Once in a while Maddux has one in their auction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.