One thing is certain, the war in Ukraine seems about as far away from Rushville (or Batesville or Greensburg) as the earth is from the moon and, for all intents and purposes, it might as well be happening on the moon for all the difference it makes to the people in this part of Indiana – so far.
We are feeling the impact at the gas pump and in the price of home heating oil, but that’s about all. We wouldn’t even feel that if President Biden had the intestinal fortitude to stand up to the far left of his political party and allow oil drilling and the completion of the Keystone Pipeline. Were those things to happen we wouldn’t be buying Russia oil in the tens of thousands of gallons every day. We could be energy independent, but for the environmentalists table thumping. There’s a tine and place for everything, but now is not the time to be worrying about utilizing our own natural resources. One can’t help but wonder what the left has on Biden that prevents him from keeping the price of oil down for the American people.
The footage of what the Russians are doing to Ukrainian towns and villages is reminiscent of the newsreel footage of the destruction in that part of the world during World War II. And all of it is being allowed by the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. Who is Vladimir Putin? What do we here in Southeastern Indiana know about this man? Here’s what I could find out about him, thanks to Wikipedia: “Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin (Russian: Владимир Владимирович Путин) was born on October 7, 1952) is a Russian politician and former intelligence officer who is the president of Russia, a position he has filled since 2012, and previously from 2000 until 2008. He was also the prime minister from 1999 to 2000, and again from 2008 to 2012. Putin is the second-longest current serving European president after Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus.
“Putin was born in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) and studied law at Leningrad State University, graduating in 1975. He worked as a KGB foreign intelligence officer for 16 years, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel, before resigning in 1991 to begin a political career in Saint Petersburg. He moved to Moscow in 1996 to join the administration of president Boris Yeltsin. He briefly served as director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and secretary of the Security Council, before being appointed as prime minister in August 1999.
“After the resignation of Yeltsin, Putin became acting president, and less than four months later was elected outright to his first term as president and was reelected in 2004. As he was then constitutionally limited to two consecutive terms as president, Putin served as prime minister again from 2008 to 2012 under Dmitry Medvedev, and returned to the presidency in 2012 in an election marred by allegations of fraud and protests; he was reelected again in 2018. In April 2021, following a referendum, he signed into law constitutional amendments including one that would allow him to run for reelection twice more, potentially extending his presidency to 2036.
“On 1 September 1960, Putin started at School No. 193 at Baskov Lane, near his home. He was one of a few in the class of approximately 45 pupils who were not yet members of the Young Pioneer organization. At age 12, he began to practice sambo and judo. In his free time, he enjoyed reading the works of Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, and Lenin. Putin studied German at Saint Petersburg High School 281 and speaks German as a second language.
“Putin studied law at the Leningrad State University named after Andrei Zhdanov (now Saint Petersburg State University) in 1970 and graduated in 1975. His thesis was on “The Most Favored Nation Trading Principle in International Law”. While there, he was required to join the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) and remained a member until it ceased to exist, when it was outlawed in August 1991.
“Putin has cultivated a cult of personality for himself with an outdoorsy, sporty, tough guy public image, demonstrating his physical prowess and taking part in unusual or dangerous acts, such as extreme sports and interaction with wild animals, part of a public relations approach that, according to Wired, ‘deliberately cultivates the macho, take-charge superhero image’. In 2007, the tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda published a huge photograph of a shirtless Putin vacationing in the Siberian mountains under the headline “Be Like Putin.
“On 28 July 1983, Putin married Lyudmila Shkrebneva, and they lived together in East Germany from 1985 to 1990. They have two daughters, Mariya Putina, born on April 28, 1985 in Leningrad, and Yekaterina Putina, born on August 31, 1986, in Dresden, East Germany. Putin has two grandsons, born in 2012 and 2017.”
Putin is also a clever and dangerous man who will do just about anything to retain power. Let is all hope that his territorial ambitions don’t get all of us into World War III.
That’s —30— for this week.
