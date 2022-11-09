RUSHVILLE - The logic, or lack thereof, behind Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine eight months ago is difficult to understand except from one point of view. That point of view is a holdover from the days of imperial expansion by force of the style that has not been seen since the 1930s when Adolph Hitler took over Austria claiming that the Austrians were really Germans and, therefore, deserved to be part of greater Germany. We all know, well, most of us know, how that ultimately worked out for him.
Now, close to a century later, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to do the same sort of thing. A very interesting article titled “The Twilight of the Last Russian Empire” by Michael Khodarkovsky, writing for the Opinion Page of The Wall Street Journal, suggests that, “Rather than resurrecting his country’s greatness, Mr. Putin might be presiding over the collapse of the last Russian empire. Russia has always been a colonial power in denial. While conquering and ruling multitudes, it insisted that—in contrast with violent Western conquests—the indigenous peoples themselves sought Russian protection and that Russian rule was benign. This gap between rhetoric and reality is evident in the country’s current designation as a ‘Russian Federation.’”
Why might this be so? Because Russia is made up of 21 republics, “each with a titular non-Russian ethnic group. In Soviet times, Moscow drew the territorial boundaries and allowed each its own cultural autonomy. After the U.S.S.R. collapsed in 1991, these small republics demanded genuine administrative and political autonomy. A new democratic Russian government under Boris Yeltsin was prepared to concede as much and signed bilateral treaties with all but one: Chechnya. When the Chechen Republic refused to comply, demanding instead full autonomy, the Yeltsin government sent in troops in what became the First Chechen War (1994-96).”
Never having been a student of Russian history, I was not aware of the ethnic diversity within the country I have blithely assumed was just made up of Russians. Well, it turns out that just ain’t so! After the fall of the old Soviet Union, “New research revealed that Russia was an expansionist empire bent on subjugating indigenous peoples. Mr. Putin curbed freedom and open discussion after becoming president in 2000. He brutally suppressed Chechen independence aspirations and ordered the celebration of anniversaries that marked indigenous people’s choice to ‘voluntarily join Russia.’ Furthermore, that, the ethnic Russian population has declined precipitously over three decades, while the non-Russian population grew rapidly.”
Since becoming president, Vladimir Putin promised to make Russia “an attractive place to live." Imagine that. “Instead, millions of Russians have left and settled in the West.” Furthermore, “the Kremlin’s military mobilization for its war in Ukraine has pushed more than 300,000 Russians to flee the country,” rather than be drafted into the army to fight a war they perceive as having nothing to do with them or protecting Russia, unlike Hitler’s attempted conquest of the old Soviet Union, which had a lot to do with the Russian people!
Even the author cites the parallel between President Putin’s goals and the goals of the Nazis during World War II: “This attitude, together with Mr. Putin’s aspirations for [a] 'Russian world' in which all Russian speakers are united under Moscow’s rule, bears strong resemblance to 1930s Germany. It’s why Moscow has been kidnapping and transferring people—particularly children—from occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.” To put it simply, the ethnic groups that make up most of the Russian Federation, don’t want to be Russianized! That’s also why Putin is having such a tough time recruiting non-Russians into a Russian army to fight a war that has no meaning for them. The proof can be seen in the, “protests [that] have broken out in several Muslim regions of Dagestan and Bashkortostan, and in Siberia. After Chechnya recently claimed to have fulfilled its quota and refused to send more men, Yakutia, a large region of Siberia, did the same.” Places I, frankly, have never heard of before, but highlight the point that the Russian Federation is made up of ethnic minorities that far outnumber actual Russians.
Khodarkovsky just may be correct when he writes, “By sending poorly trained non-Russian men to Ukraine, Moscow may soon meet a similar fate. Centuries of pent-up bitterness and frustration over rule by Moscow may spill into a military confrontation and civil war… It would be ironic if the man who wanted to revive the U.S.S.R. instead ushers in the twilight of Russia’s last empire.” It could also mean an end to Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian leadership.
That’s —30— for this week.
