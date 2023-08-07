CARTHAGE – It is hard to believe that 2022 Carthage Queen Anna Pitt’s reign is coming to an end and a new Queen must soon be chosen!
This Saturday, Aug. 12, the Future of Carthage will hold its annual Queen Contest at the Marick Event Center, 300 Third Street, Carthage) starting at 6 p.m.
Everyone is invited to come support this event and the women nominated! The four deserving nominees are Patricia Armstrong, Cynthia Fouts, Crystal Korff and Rochelle Leisure.
Each nominee has consistently volunteered their time, talents and efforts to serve the town of Carthage and its residents over the years.
Each candidate will answer questions about themselves to let the judges and spectators know more about them and their ties to Carthage.
After the interviews and while the judges are conferring, light refreshments and time to socialize will be offered.
Once the judges complete the difficult task of determining a winner, Queen Anna will crown the 2023 queen.
The first event the new queen will be presiding over is the Carthage Freedom Festival that will be held Sept. 9! If you have not attended the festival in the past, do not miss it this year. A detailed article will be written in late August or early September to keep you updated on the festivities.
We know right now that the festival will include a sausage and gravy breakfast, vendors, Kids Korner, cake walk, food,a parade led by Grand Marshall Mark Rozzell, a silent auction, and a free evening concert starring 45 RPM at 7 p.m.
This festival gets better and bigger every year!
