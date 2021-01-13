GREENSBURG - Where is the sunshine? Are you as tired of these gray days as I am? They say there is a disease caused by lack of sunshine, and I think I have it very badly. At least I have my sewing machine set up with bright lights so I go there for therapy. My cousin in Illinois says that it is shining there, so I have hope it will be here tomorrow.
The February Homemakers Council meeting has been cancelled. Maybe after everyone gets the vaccine things will quiet down for awhile. I hope my doctor okays it for me. I'm in the age group, plus I have lung problems so he will probably say "get it." I lost a very good friend to the virus last week and it really hits home when someone you have loved most of your life is gone.
It is also a good time to try out some new recipes. I'm sending quick bread recipes this time.
LEMON TEA BREAD
1/2 cup milk
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
12 cup margarine, melted
2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
1 1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Glaze:
1/4 cup sugar
3 tablespoons lemon juice
Grease 8 1/2 x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan. Beat together milk, sugar, eggs, melted margarine, and lemon peel. Combine dry ingredients and add to batter. Beat until smooth. Fold in pecans. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 - 50 minutes. Mix sugar and lemon juice for glaze. Pour over hot loaf. :Let stand for 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool. Freezes well.
CINNAMON SWIRL QUICK BREAD
1 1/2 cup sugar, divided
1 tablespoon cinnamon
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 egg
1/4 cup vegetable oil
Glaze:
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1 1/2 - 2 teaspoons milk
Combine 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon, set aside. Combine flour, soda, salt and remaining sugar. Combine buttermilk, egg, and oil; stir into dry ingredients. Grease the bottom only of 9 x 5 x 3-inch loaf pan. Pour half of the batter into pan; sprinkle with half of the cinnamon-sugar. Carefully spread with remaining batter and sprinkle with remaining cinnamon-sugar;; swirl knife through batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 - 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Combine glaze ingredients; drizzle over bread. Yield: 1 loaf.
BUTTERSCOTCH COFFEE CAKE
1 box yellow cake mix
1 small box instant butterscotch pudding
1 small box instant vanilla pudding
4 eggs
1 cup water
1/2 cup salad oil
Crumb mixture:
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup chopped nuts
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Mix first 6 ingredients together; beat. Pour half the batter into a 9 x 13-inch greased and floured baking pan. Spread half the crumb mixture on top. Cover with remaining batter. Top with rest of crumb mixture. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes; then 325 degrees for 20 - 30 minutes.
BEST CORNBREAD
2 cups biscuit mix
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup yellow corn meal
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
2 eggs, beaten
3/4 cup margarine, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup buttermilk
Combine biscuit mix, sugar, cornmeal, and baking powder in large bowl. Add eggs, margarine, and vanilla. Stir in milk. Mix well. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 - 40 minutes in an 8 x 8-inch square pan or make into muffins.
DATE NUT BEAD
1 large package chopped dates
2 teaspoons soda
2 cups boiling water
2 tablespoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 cups sifted flour
1 cup chopped pecans
2 cups raisins
1/4 cup butter
2 teaspoons vanilla
Mix soda with boiling water. Add dates. Let stand for 1 hour. Add sugar, baking powder, salt, flour, pecans, raisins, butter and vanilla. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Bake in cans (about 6) 2/3 full.
