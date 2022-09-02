RUSHVILLE - Looking back on it, the FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Trump’s home looks more and more like a political-motivated invasion than a criminal probe to me. Why? Because it appears there is nothing the political opposition won’t do to prevent Donald Trump from running for president again. The point being that if the former President could be convicted of a crime it would disqualify him from running for a second term.
The Wall Street Journal had an interesting article on this very topic on their Opinion Page in their August 10 edition titled, “The FBI’s Dangerous Trump Search.” Although this point isn’t specifically mentioned, does it seem strange to you that the search of Trump’s Florida home was made to look like an assault of Al Capone-era magnitude? What was the point of all the flashing lights, armed FBI agents brandishing automatic weapons, and an invasion-style attack on Trump’s property? Could it have been to draw media attention that would make the serving of a simple search warrant look like a major assault on a wanted criminal? Here’s what the Wall Street Journal had to say about it, “The media leaks say the search [was] related to potential mishandling of classified documents or violations of the Presidential Records Act. If that is true, then the raid looks like prosecutorial overkill and a bad mistake. Document disputes are typically settled in negotiation, and that is how Mr. Trump’s disagreement with the National Archives had been proceeding.”
As it turns out, the former president had turned over a fair amount of material to the National Archives. “Mr. Trump has already returned 15 boxes of documents, but the National Archives wants to know if the former President retained classified material he shouldn’t have. This is what appears to have triggered the FBI search, but it’s far from clear why this couldn’t be settled cooperatively, or at most with a subpoena.” Of course that’s the way things like this are ordinarily done. Not by carrying out a raid with a swarm of heavily armed FBI agents storming a private estate. Upon brief reflection, it seems clear that this was politically motivated, timed close enough to the mid-term elections to try to sway public opinion just enough for the Democrats to keep control of the House of Representatives.
What makes me suggest that? Again, here’s what the Journal Opinion article had to say: “Didn’t someone at Justice point out that a search in this case would draw comparisons to Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information before her 2016 presidential campaign? She was never prosecuted, as Mr. Trump was quick to point out. Unless Mr. Trump’s offense involves a serious risk to national security, half of America may see the Trump search as an example of unequal justice.” I don’t recall a raid being conducted on the Clinton home by a swarm of FBI agents with weapons drawn and lights flashing over the same sort of allegation. Do you?
The article I’ve been quoting from goes on to suggest that the whole thing may have been nothing more than an attempt to find evidence connecting the former President with the January 6 assault on the capital. The Wall Street Journal seems to think so: “This may not be the full FBI story. Multiple media reports suggest that Justice has opened a grand jury probe into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and Mr. Trump may be a target of that investigation. The House committee investigating Jan. 6 has been cheering for a prosecution, and the political and media pressure is intense on Attorney General Merrick Garland to indict Mr. Trump. The FBI search may be a fishing expedition to find evidence related to Jan. 6.” It has also been reported that Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff from California may have been the main cheerleader for a former President’s prosecution.
The August 22 edition of the Journal ran a feature on former President Trump’s recently filed lawsuit seeking a return of items that were seized which weren’t covered by the FBI search warrant. “The lawsuit—titled Trump v. United States Government—alleges the ‘decision to raid Mar-a-Lago, a mere 90 days before the 2022 midterm elections, involved political calculations aimed at diminishing the leading voice in the Republican party, President Trump.’” Would it surprise anyone if this whole business was designed to take the focus off the miserable job the Biden Administration has done during the past two years? Going back to the previous article in the Journal, “That the Mar-a-Lago raid occurred only about 90 days from a national election also increases the political suspicion. Democrats want to keep Mr. Trump front and center in the midterm campaign, which is why the Jan. 6 committee is continuing into the autumn.”
The most probable outcome of this politically motivated search may be summed up this way by The Journal, “Democrats may also be wrong in their calculation about how a prosecution would affect Mr. Trump’s future. The FBI search alone makes it more likely that Mr. Trump will run again for President, if only to vindicate himself.”
That’s —30— for this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.