NORTH VERNON – As the newly sworn-in state representative for House District 67, I wanted to introduce myself to our area and express my gratitude for the support I’ve received from our region. I’m excited and ready to bring the voices of Hoosiers in House District 67 to the Statehouse.
After graduating from Franklin College where I earned my bachelor’s in political science and sociology, I worked as a legislative assistant for the Indiana Senate at the Statehouse. After earning my Juris Doctor from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, I later became a deputy majority attorney for the Senate.
I live in North Vernon with my wife, Kayla, and we’ve been blessed with our 2-year-old son, Liam. Currently, I own a private legal practice in North Vernon, which has really given me a great opportunity to get to know so many people of our community.
As your representative, I plan to use my experience working in the Statehouse and serving as a local attorney to best serve constituents in House District 67. I’m also excited to work on issues that matter to our area, including strengthening our workforce pipeline, boosting economic development and supporting public safety.
My goal is to find more ways to retain and attract our graduates to southeast Indiana, which can help fill gaps in our workforce and bring more economic opportunities to our area. We have a lot to offer graduates and young families, and I believe we should continue to take advantage of opportunities to partner with local communities and the state to boost our workforce and quality of life.
I also look forward to finding ways we can further support our law enforcement, active-duty military and our veterans. Public safety is one of my top priorities and I appreciate the sacrifices our Hoosier heroes have made and continue to make in service to their communities, state and country.
While the legislative session doesn’t begin until January, please stay connected with me. If you need help navigating state government or have an idea for legislation, email me at h67@iga.in.gov or call my office at 317-234-9447. To stay updated on what’s happening at the capitol, visit my website at iga.in.gov/h67 and subscribe to my e-newsletter.
Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my family, and it’s an honor to represent the voices and values of our district at the Statehouse.
