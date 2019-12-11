When I was about 12 years old, I think my grandfather had enough of his sisters’ overindulgence of his grandson, me! I had been spared a lot of life experiences that were commonplace among boys about to embark on their teenage years. So, one Saturday afternoon my grandfather and I were watching a baseball game on our big black and white television that, because of its size, had become the focal point of the living room. I know one of the teams was the Cincinnati Reds because the Reds were my grandfather’s favorite team.
During a commercial, he leaned forward, slapped his hands on his knees and said, “Bud, I think it’s time we got you out of the house!” (He always called me “Bud.” I never knew why.)
“But Grandad,” I said, “I don’t want to leave!”
“Oh, not for good, just for a few weeks this summer. I think it’s time you learned to swim, a boy your age should know how to swim and going to Culver is the best place to do that. Your Uncle Bill went to Culver. You’ll like it there!”
“How long will I be gone?” I asked.
“Not very long, the summer session is only about eight weeks long.”
Eight weeks! That sounded like a lifetime to me when I was 12.
Before I knew it, I had a colorful brochure from Culver. It was full of pictures of boys all seeming to be having a good time. The idea of going to Culver started to sound like it might really be fun, and learning to swim would be good for me, I thought.
The day, in late June, finally came and I was on my way to Culver. My Uncle Bill an Aunt Maxine, along with my two great-aunts, and I started the journey to Culver Military Academy, just under three hours away in norther Indiana. I was very excited about going to Culver, until we got there. My anticipation turned to dread when the reality of it all began to sink in, but it was too late to back out and, besides, I didn’t want to let my grandfather down.
I had been assigned to the Culver Woodcraft Drum and Bugle Corps, which just celebrated its 100th anniversary this past summer. Back in 1958, after signing in, I was sent to the Recreation Building to get uniforms and equipment. Neither parents nor relatives were allowed to go with new students for uniform fittings. One can only imagine the chaos if mothers were allowed to help pick out the right sizes for their little darlings.
Inside the Recreation Building, tables were set up to distribute the various pieces of equipment we were issued. Uniforms for Woodcrafters were like the old summer Boy Scout uniforms, except they were sky blue instead of olive drab. Our dress coats were a darker shade of blue and, depending on the organization, a set or cords were issued that were attached to the shoulder called an aiguillette; the D&B cords were gold.
There were also young men there in crisp khaki uniforms to give us directions. One of them said, “Keep that line moving boys. No talking there! This isn’t church camp.” Perhaps there was going to more to this than simply learning to swim. I was issued two laundry bags into which six sets of uniforms were put, along with Culver blankets, a standard issue bathrobe, raincoat and hat, overshoes, socks, and more. It wasn’t long until both laundry bags were filled. The next stop was a series of more tables at which were seated several ladies from the tailor shop who were marking every item with a laundry number with a pen and indelible ink.
“Over here, mister,” one of them called out to me. I hefted all the equipment I’d been issued and stepped up to the nearest table. “Where are you from?” the lady asked me without looking up.
“Rushville,” I replied.
Slowly she looked up at me. “Never heard of it,” she said with a faint smile.
The Woodcraft Camp was literally a tent city all laid out in strict military-looking rows. They had concrete foundations topped by wood frames with canvass stretched over each section. There were two beds on each side separated from the other side by another section of canvass. My roommate was a kid from Missouri named John David Finch. (Of course, we all called each other by our last names.)
Our swimming instructor was Major Dunning, who had been at Culver for years. I didn’t realize I was afraid of the water until I was in it! I tried everything to get out of swimming lessons; I whined, cried, tried to skip class, all to no avail. Major Dunning took me aside and said, “Mr. Barada, in all my years at Culver, no cadet of mine has ever failed to learn to swim and you, sir, are not going to be the first!” Gradually, I overcame my fear of the water and before the end of the summer I was able to swim the required 250 yards in the academy indoor pool. Reaching that goal meant I could have a small “C” sewn on my swimming trunks which entitled me to swim in the lake! I had discovered I could accomplish something that only a few weeks before had seemed impossible.
“Finch,” I said, “Guess what! I earned my ‘C,' I made it!”
He was reading a comic book. Without looking up he said, “Big deal.”
Even in the summer, Culver was still a military academy and I learned important lessons about responsibility, honesty, self-discipline, teamwork, getting along with others, how to march, and inspections. Most of all, I discovered I could actually do things I never imagined I could, like learning to swim!
That’s - 30 - for this week.
Note: Some portions excerpted, in part, from the novel “The Lullaby Lost” by me and the late J. Michael McLaughlin.
