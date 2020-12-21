RUSHVILLE - One of the most joyous weeks of the year is now upon us! Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be here before we know it! This year will be a little different from Christmases past, however.
Thankfully, a vaccine has been developed that will prevent the further spread of COVID-19, but for it to work people have to be willing to be vaccinated. For those of you old enough to remember the spread of polio, which was a terrible illness that left thousands crippled for life, the only answer was taking the vaccine injections developed by Dr. Jonas Salk in 1952. In that year alone, there were 58,000 new cases of poliomyelitis that year reported in the United States, more than 3,000 people died of the disease. Polio, thankfully, did not reach the level of a pandemic, but it certainly reached epidemic proportions. The key was for people, especially children, to receive the series of vaccinations. I knew kids in elementary and high school who contracted polio and all of them were made cripples in one way or another before the vaccine became readily available locally.
The point of this unpleasant trip down memory lane is to remind everyone that the only way life is going to get back get back to normal is for people to receive the vaccination. It doesn’t matter whether you hate needles or not, the only way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is by having the two-part vaccination. We will make do this Christmas season, but the best gift of all may be the development of the vaccine that it will stop the spread of the Coronavirus! As of this writing, the first doses of the vaccine have already been delivered to healthcare workers to help protect them from those who already have the virus. That, all by itself, is enough to make the holidays significantly brighter.
All that notwithstanding, the joy of this holiday season is still upon us in this special week. Who among us cannot remember the feelings of excitement and anticipation as Christmas morning approaches? Those recollections from childhood are still there, and the traditions we still observe remind all of us of those happy innocent days of childhood when everything was possible. Whatever your Christmas traditions are, they are the triggers that help us all recall, perhaps only briefly, those same feelings from childhood. The anticipation of Christmas is something that none of us really forget, no matter how hectic or uncertain life may have become as adults.
My grandfather always wanted a little tinfoil star on our family Christmas tree. I never had the sense to ask him why, but that wish on his part has been honored in our family down to this year’s Christmas tree, and that little inexpensive tinfoil star will be there again. When I see that star, memories of my grandfather return and I’m reminded of how much I looked up to him when I was a small boy; I feel a surge of happiness as those memories return each Christmas, all because of that tinfoil star. That is one of my own Christmas traditions, and memories, that bring joy to the holiday season.
That’s the way all sorts of memories of past Christmases are brought to mind. It doesn’t really matter what brings up the memories of other Christmases, it’s the recollection of those past events that sweeten the spirit of the season. I still remember that long-ago Christmas morning when I dashed into the living room to find the two-wheel bright-red Schwinn bicycle with hand-brakes and three-speeds. To tell the truth, the only way I could ride it was to clamber on it from the top step leading up from the sidewalk (the bike was a little too big for me, but I didn’t care; I was going to ride that glorious bike no matter what!). As it turned out, the only way I could get off it (until I learned how to dismount it will while slowing down) was to come to a stop and fall off, but it was still a wonderful bike and, to be totally honest, I still have it stored in the garage. When I see it, I remember that Christmas like it was yesterday! Even as I write this, old memories of other Christmases come cascading to mind.
Nevertheless, Christmas Day 2020 will go down in history as one of the most unusual holiday seasons in living memory. It will be remembered as the Christmas when families weren’t able to gather as in all the Christmases before. Hopefully, we will be maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and washing our hands a lot! And, hopefully we will never have another year like this again!
This Christmas, however, is still a time for being thankful for all the blessings we’ve been given in this country for so many years, both good and not so good years – like this one.
That’s —30— for this week. Merry Christmas to everyone!
