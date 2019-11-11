GREENSBURG - Veterans Day is one of our most important holidays. Throughout the decades, our veterans played important roles in protecting our freedoms. Let us all come together to honor our veterans, past and present, for answering the call of duty.
Near Madison, we have one of the most beautiful military cemeteries in the nation, where annual Veterans Day services take place. The Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery is dedicated to veterans and their families as a lasting memorial and final resting place. To help keep this sacred land looking pristine, this past summer the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration awarded a $440,000 grant for the upkeep of 1,216 headstones and further development of the area.
Whether attending a service, witnessing hundreds of American flags waving in honor of our military or visiting the sites where loved ones and other military members are laid to rest, this beautiful cemetery is a solemn place to remember, honor and display your appreciation for our veterans.
The cemetery is also home to a Chair of Honor. This chair is roped off and remains empty, serving as a memorial and reminder that our prisoners of war and those missing in action are not forgotten. The chair sends a powerful message to the families of these men and women. Another Chair of Honor is located at the Statehouse, and I encourage those visiting our Capitol to stop by the third floor and take a moment to reflect on those who never returned home.
To our veterans, thank you for protecting our nation, freedoms and values. We must also recognize the families of our veterans, who make tremendous sacrifices when their loved ones answer the call of duty.
As your public servant and in my role as the chair of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and Public Safety, I remain committed to supporting the thousands of men and women who serve our country. If you have ideas or input on veteran-related matters, or need assistance with your benefits, please reach out to me at h67@iga.in.gov or 317-234-9450.
