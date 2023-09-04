ANDERSON – My attraction to newsrooms began when I was probably 12 years old.
My mom had taken a job at The Anderson Herald, and she occasionally took me to work. The clickety-clack of the typewriters, the city editor yelling across the room, reporters hustling in and out from assignments.
Now, as I wrap up a career approaching five decades, I have lots of memories.
I remember watching the wire photos taking shape on an engraving machine, and I recall ducking out of the way as an editor rushed in to grab the latest dispatch from locations around the world.
It was an exciting place, and I learned a new turn of phrase when the sports editor accidentally set fire to his waste basket with a stray spark from his cigar.
I spent two summers covering the police beat from that same newsroom when I was in college, and then I headed off for my first full-time job at the Daily Chief-Union in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. I was the newspaper’s only full-time reporter, covering pretty much whatever happened in that rural community about halfway between Columbus and Toledo.
My most memorable story there came when I was jolted awake in the middle of the night by what felt like a semi crashing into the house. The vibration set off fire alarms all over town, but it turned out the explosion was triggered by some striking workers at a stone quarry about 12 miles away.
The workers had been sitting in a bar when someone came up with the idea of blowing up the quarry’s dynamite shed. The blast shattered windows for miles around, and motorists more than an hour away reported seeing the flash in the sky.
Amazingly, no one was hurt. Authorities suggested that might have been because nearly all nearby residents were in bed asleep.
It took a while, but investigators tracked down the culprits, and they all wound up spending time in federal prison.
One of my favorite projects came during my time with The Muncie Star.
Racial tensions were running high, and a photographer and I set out to take an in-depth look at what it was like to be Black in an Indiana college town some 120 years after the Civil War. The project resulted in an eight-part series.
It was 19th century newspaper publisher Wilbur Storey who said a newspaper’s duty is to print the news and raise hell. I’ve always found that latter part to be the most fun.
I’ve been writing columns and editorials off and on since high school.
One of my favorites came soon after my arrival in Galveston, Texas. The island community was up in arms about something called Beach Party Weekend, an informal event that drew hundreds of Black college students every spring. The most recent installment had local leaders looking for ways to make the event less disruptive, and the city manager was suggesting something he called a “saturation point.”
The idea was that city officials would count cars as they came over the causeway, and when they reached a certain number, they’d start turning cars around.
I called the idea short-sighted. Galveston was a tourist town, after all. Shouldn’t it be welcoming visitors?
And then there was the issue of race. Would the city be talking about a saturation point if the college students were white?
Leading such discussions is the role of a community newspaper. Newspapers at their best hold up a mirror to the community and serve as a watchdog on local government.
More and more communities, though, are falling into what the experts call news deserts, places where no one is keeping an eye on what’s going on at city hall.
I worry about those communities. Who will tell their stories? Who will look out for them?
