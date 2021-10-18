RUSHVILLE - Before I began this article, I did a fair amount of research on two central questions: The “will to win” and the impact of sports across America and, low and behold, I found several that were right on point. The first is entitled “Power of Football: How the sport impacts communities across the U.S.” It was written by Brent Glasgow. “In the halls of Grand Island High School in Nebraska, you’ll find class photos dating to the 1920s, filled with generations of similar faces. When the Islanders football team takes the field now, you see the new Grand Island, an increasingly diverse community that comes together on Friday nights to celebrate the program and school that helps create tomorrow’s leaders.
“Along with last names like Jones, Evans and Hughes, you see Aparicio, Ahmed and Koang. Its players have roots from down the street all the way to Kenya, and they serve as a reminder that we’re all one people, striving for the best possible present and future together. That is the Power of Football. It’s a power that unifies cities and small towns across the country, like in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the Snider High School team gets on the bus every Friday during the season, because it doesn't have an on-campus stadium.
“Also, two hours south at Knightstown, where you’ll find the majority of its 2,100 proud inhabitants loudly cheering on the Panthers each game night. And at Columbus East in the southern half of the state, where a 39-year head coach is responsible for the most successful era in the school’s athletic history. It's felt deeply in Nebraska at Pius X, where just two head coaches led the Thunderbolts in the program's first 60 years, and a coach who's now in his second season hopes to carry on a tradition that’s produced six state championships. Then there's Aloha High in Beaverton, Oregon, where passion for football starts at the top and filters all the way down to young players who are just starting to learn the game.
“It stretches beyond results on the gridiron. It’s that deep chug of the tuba, part of a talented marching band that wows the home crowd and visitors alike; the flurry of pom-poms from vibrant cheerleaders who get the fans to their feet; that wild student section whose themed attire and infectious enthusiasm feed the atmosphere; and from die-hard senior citizens seeing their 300th game to wide-eyed toddlers witnessing their first. It’s there every Friday night in the fall, from Maine to Hawaii, Texas to Alaska. It’s present in the offseason, as the calendar resets, a senior class departs and a new team seeks its own destiny. It’s about legacies, memories and perhaps most of all, relationships that last a lifetime. That is the Power of Football.”
Here is what one athletic director at Lampeer High School said, “I believe they build a sense of pride,” said Shad Spilski of sports’ relationship to the city as a whole. “In a community like Lapeer, where is there is only one high school offering educational athletics, they are a vital piece in the identity of the community. There is nothing better than seeing blue and green everywhere you go in Lapeer. Our community embraces our athletic teams and we are very appreciative of that fact. People young and old attend our athletic events. Without their support, our programs would not have near the success they do.”
Moving on to the issue of the “will to win,” here are some suggestions made from somewhat famous coaches. The first is from Fielding H. Yost who was the head football coach at the University of Michigan for 25 years, 1901 to 1926, and compiled a record of 165 wins against 29 loses and 10 ties, 6 national championships and 10 Big Ten titles. During a speech in the 1929-30 academic year, he said, “The will to win. We hear a lot about that. The will and the wish to win, but there isn’t a chance for either one of them to be gratified or to have any value unless there has been a will to prepare to win: the will to prepare for service, to do the things that build and develop our capacity, physical, mental, and moral.”
In 1979 IU basketball coach Bob Knight said, “Winning to me is a very wholesome objective, yet very few people know how to go about it. The will to win has always been grossly overrated as a means of doing so. Everyone wants to win. The will to prepare to win and the ability to prevent losing are of far greater importance.”
Former Green Bay Packers football coach Vince Lombardi once said, “Everyone has the will to win but very few have the will to prepare to win.”
Ohio State coach John Cooper said his team is proving to be a group that looks after details during practice: “I’ve heard coach Paterno say this over and over again: The will to win is important, the will to prepare to win is vital.”
I also read a book about Notre Dame football coach Frank Leahy whose record was 87-11-9 between 1946 and 1953. His players said they looked forward to games because they were easier than weekly practices.
So, does athletic success, or lack of it, affect the community? Yes! Does the will to prepare to win make a difference on Friday nights? Clearly, it does. Our last winning season on the gridiron was 2013 when the Lions were 6-4. Something’s missing.
That’s —30— for this week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.