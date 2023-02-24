For the past several weeks, I’ve been busy with many projects.
Finally, I finished my latest manuscript and sent it in; all the other projects were also finished.
I’m not one for taking days off, but I had convinced myself that I deserved one. Then, I tried to think of what I would do. The thought came to me to do nothing.
After supper, I revealed my plan to The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.
“Tomorrow,” I said with a big smile, “I’m going to take the day off and do nothing.”
She looked at me with a curious smile and asked me what “do nothing” really meant.
I got up the following day, got a cup of coffee, and sat in my easy chair.
About that time, I heard the front door ring and found out the great-granddaughter was spending the day with us.
In a few minutes, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came into the living room and said, “You know, I forgot about the garbage today.”
Not knowing what she was talking about, I said, “What do you mean?”
“Well,” said, “I got the garbage all together in the garage to take to the dump today, and I just forgot that the great-granddaughter was coming. I was wondering if maybe you could take the garbage to the dump.”
I agreed, went to the garage, put all the garbage in my truck, and headed for the dump.
I got home, and my wife was on the rocking chair feeding the baby from a bottle.
The telephone rang and my wife asked if I would answer it.
A recorded message said our latest prescriptions were ready to pick up. Looking at my wife, I told her the message and then hung up.
“Would you mind going to the pharmacy and picking up our prescriptions?”
Since I was doing nothing for the day, I nodded in the affirmative, went out to my vehicle, and headed for the pharmacy.
Later, she returned to the living room and said, “You know, I forgot I was going to go to the grocery store and pick up some groceries. Would you mind doing that while I babysit our great-granddaughter?”
Then she handed me a list of what she wanted.
At the end of a day of doing nothing I realized I ended up doing everything!
Doing nothing doesn’t really please the Lord, but He is pleased when I dedicate my service unto Him.
