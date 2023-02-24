For the past several weeks, I’ve been busy with many projects.

Finally, I finished my latest manuscript and sent it in; all the other projects were also finished.

I’m not one for taking days off, but I had convinced myself that I deserved one. Then, I tried to think of what I would do. The thought came to me to do nothing.

After supper, I revealed my plan to The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.

“Tomorrow,” I said with a big smile, “I’m going to take the day off and do nothing.”

She looked at me with a curious smile and asked me what “do nothing” really meant.

I got up the following day, got a cup of coffee, and sat in my easy chair.

About that time, I heard the front door ring and found out the great-granddaughter was spending the day with us.

In a few minutes, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came into the living room and said, “You know, I forgot about the garbage today.”

Not knowing what she was talking about, I said, “What do you mean?”

“Well,” said, “I got the garbage all together in the garage to take to the dump today, and I just forgot that the great-granddaughter was coming. I was wondering if maybe you could take the garbage to the dump.”

I agreed, went to the garage, put all the garbage in my truck, and headed for the dump.

I got home, and my wife was on the rocking chair feeding the baby from a bottle.

The telephone rang and my wife asked if I would answer it.

A recorded message said our latest prescriptions were ready to pick up. Looking at my wife, I told her the message and then hung up.

“Would you mind going to the pharmacy and picking up our prescriptions?”

Since I was doing nothing for the day, I nodded in the affirmative, went out to my vehicle, and headed for the pharmacy.

Later, she returned to the living room and said, “You know, I forgot I was going to go to the grocery store and pick up some groceries. Would you mind doing that while I babysit our great-granddaughter?”

Then she handed me a list of what she wanted.

At the end of a day of doing nothing I realized I ended up doing everything!

Doing nothing doesn’t really please the Lord, but He is pleased when I dedicate my service unto Him.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.

