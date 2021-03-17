RUSHVILLE - From all I can tell, the Democrats have gotten most of their wish list answered. President Biden signed what was supposed to be a bill to spend $1.9 trillion dollars – that’s trillion with a “T,” not billion with a “B” – to stop the spread of COVID-9.
As I understand it, most of the money was supposed to be for coronavirus relief. Turns out, however, that less than 10% of that humongous amount of money is earmarked for coronavirus relief and the other 90% will be going to Democratic pet projects to please the home folks. Without sounding too partisan, I’m tempted to say that if the Republicans were in the majority, first, the spending bill wouldn’t have been nearly that monstrous and, second, the spending would have been for projects we all would have heard of.
But before going off on the Democrats, it probably would be worthwhile to take a look at where the money’s coming from. Can you guess? If you said it’s coming out of your pocket and mine, you’d be right on the money – no pun intended. The only place it can possibly come from is an increase in the taxes most of us pay to the federal government. But wait, you say, can’t we just print more money? Well, yes, we could do that, but it would be inflationary. And what does inflationary mean? Inflationary means a general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money. When more money is printed the value of each dollar goes down.
So, prices for goods and services to go up, which is inflationary. There now, wasn’t that simple? Therefore, to avoid inflation the amount of paper money has to stay the same. That means the money – in paper dollars – has to come from someplace else, like more money you and I pay to the to the federal government through higher taxes.
Another way to look at it is as a redistribution of the wealth, and what do we call redistributing the wealth? That’s right, socialism! The slight-of-hand going on here is passing legislation for A when, in fact, it’s actually paying for A, B, C, D, E and so forth on down the line. We just don’t know about it because it’s hidden deep down in the small print of the newly enacted legislation. That’s how the political parties slide pork-barrel spending past the taxpayer. The laundry list of pork-barrel spending is so long that it’s almost impossible to find in a budget that’s thousands of pages long. By the time it’s found the new overblown budget has been passed. That’s also how we end up with only 10% of the total budget being spent on coronavirus eradiation. One could easily make the argument that the federal budget should only be one-tenth as large as was passed. This sort of slight-of-hand is how things like the bridge-to-nowhere get funded, along with hundreds of other things that aren’t needed. So, a bill that looks like it’s just for COVID-19 relief is really being spent for COVID-1,019!
This is also the way taxpayers get hoodwinked into paying higher taxes and having no real idea where the money is going. The answer is it’s going elsewhere except to COVID-19 relief and that means more people in the at-risk categories are going to die so a bridge-to-nowhere can be built instead!
Now, for the political part. Generally speaking, Democrats want to raise taxes so they can spend more on bridges that don’t go anyplace while Republicans want to hold taxes down and let citizens keep more of their money so they can spend it, save it, invest it, or do whatever they want to do with it. While Democrats want to take it from citizens and spend it the way they want to spend it. It’s like the old story about the ownership of firearms: If a Republican is opposed to private ownership of handguns, he or she just doesn’t buy one. Democrats opposed to ownership of handguns doesn’t want anyone to have one.
Here’s the catch in the huge budget that has just been passed: Lots of things that have nothing to do with COVID-19 relief are hidden in the legislation that was just passed, because the left-leaning media doesn’t say much about the pork-barrel chunks of the spending bill. They’re in favor of it, or just don’t report it and that makes the home folks happy and more likely to vote for the Democrat incumbent who is more likely to be re-elected because they’re getting what they want without much of anybody noticing. If the taxpayers don’t know about it, they’re hardly going to oppose it!
So, a huge budget is passed that doesn’t save a life. The media doesn’t report what’s in the budget and it’s passed before the average taxpayer knows about it. It’s a pretty slick trick – if you can get away with it – and it looks like they just did.
That’s —30— for this week.
