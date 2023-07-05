Mike Spillman, in his 90s now, grew up in Decatur County. Since he left this area so many years ago he’s lived and worked in several parts of the world, but his memories of his early home have never left. Recently, he remembered Arthur Godfrey, who used to sing about a man who “came around.” Mike said they had an amazing number of men who came around when he was a child growing up in Sandusky in the 1930s. I enjoyed his reminiscing about what was once the usual.
“My mom was a stay-at-home wife and mom, as were most women then. We only had one car, which my father drove to work, so she stayed at home, a lot. The first man I remember coming around was the milkman. He usually showed up before I got out of bed. Sometimes I heard him rattling his milk bottles as he left them on the porch. I did see him on Saturday morning when he came around to collect. Turns out he was our neighbor, Brune Kirchoff. I could never figure out where he kept his cows. I was just a kid then, of course.”
Mike said, “Then there was the Omar Bread man who came around twice a week. Everyone knew the ads such as, Buy from Omar and get bread on your front porch! and I’m the Omar man, (tap,tap,tap) knocking at your door (rappa tap tap). When you taste my bread (mmmm boy!), you’re gonna want more (rappa tap tap). Yes, everyone loves those cookies and cakes and the wonderful bread the Omar bakes!” The Jewel Tea company was in operation from 1899 to 1981.
“Then there was the Jewel Tea man, who had a neat panel truck with a sign. He sold mostly tea and spices, I think, but other things too. He gave coupons, and when you got enough coupons you got a prize of some sort. There was the Raleigh men and a Watkins Products man. They weren’t as upscale as the Jewel Tea man, but they both came around and sold patent medicine and other stuff. My dad liked Watkins liniment. In fact, Watkins products are still being sold, just not door to door anymore, as far as I know.
“The Fuller Brush man kept his product in a big suitcase. He would give his customers a free vegetable brush for listening to his pitch. I tried washing myself with one, but it was too scratchy. There was a movie titled ‘Fuller Brush Man,’ and later one titled ‘Fuller Brush Girl.’ There are still Fuller Brush products on the market.
Mike said that there were quite a few independents. A couple of times a year the junk men would come around with the most amazing old truck that always seemed to be on the verge of falling to pieces on the spot, but it never did for years. They would shout and blow their horn to turn people out. George Heimer of Heimer’s Store had a grocery truck for a while. He drove it around the country roads and sold to the farm wives. George made it himself out of an old Model-A school bus. It had an amazing amount of shelf space and an ice-cooler for the bologna and olive loaf that he sold. I think he traded food for eggs with some who had it to spare. Before my time the junk men came around with a horse and wagon. My Dad said one of them was Mose Levinstein, founder of the family businesses in Greensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.