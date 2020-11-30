I wonder how many of you remember when the Ford Motor Company announced a unique new model car called the Edsel? A whole division of the company was devoted to its production in 1958. There were even a couple around Rushville when I was a kid. Production, however, only lasted through the 1960 model year. The reason many of you may not have heard of the Edsel is because during 1960 only 2,846 Edsels were produced, which was considerably less than the 116,000 sales required for the company to just break even. As a result, the company lost $350 million dollars, which would be around $2.4 billion in today’s dollars. If you saw an Edsel you wouldn’t forget it because of its unique styling.
According to Wikipedia, “Historians have advanced several theories in an effort to explain Edsel’s failure. Popular culture often faults vehicle styling. Consumer Reports has alleged that poor workmanship was Edsel’s chief problem. Marketing experts hold Edsels up as a supreme example of the corporate culture’s failure to understand American consumers. Business analysts cite the weak internal support for the product inside Ford’s executive offices. According to author and Edsel scholar Jan Deutsch, an Edsel was “the wrong car at the wrong time.”
What made it even worse, marketing research and development for the new model had begun in 1955 under the code name “E car,” which stood for “experimental car.” Ford Motor Company eventually decided on the name “Edsel” in honor of Edsel B. Ford, son of the company’s founder, Henry Ford (despite objections from Henry Ford II, who was Edsel Ford’s son and eldest grandson of Henry Ford, the company’s founder).
Again, quoting Wikipedia, “Edsels are most notorious for being a marketing disaster. The name Edsel became synonymous with the real-life commercial failure of the predicted ‘perfect’ product or product idea. … Since the Edsel program was such a debacle, it gave marketers a vivid illustration of how not to market a product. The principal reason Edsel’s failure is so infamous is that Ford did not consider that failure was a possibility until after the cars had been designed and built, the dealerships established, and $400 million invested in the product’s development, advertising and launch. Incredibly, Ford had presumed to invest $400 million (well over $4 billion in 21st century dollars) in developing the new product line without any prior study to determine whether such an investment would be prudent or profitable.” Put another way, the Edsel selling price turned out to be more than car buyers were willing to pay. “Upon seeing the price of the base model, many potential buyers simply left the dealerships.”
Another reason for the failure of the Edsel was as simple as the name of the car. Again, quoting from Wikipedia, “The name of the car, Edsel, is also often cited as a further reason for its lack of popularity. Naming the vehicle after Edsel Ford was proposed early in its development. However, the Ford family strongly opposed its use. Henry Ford II declared that he did not want his father’s good name spinning around on thousands of hubcaps.” You can imagine how that must have made Edsel Ford feel. Unfortunately, he had died in 1949, well before the introduction of the automobile that bore his name. “Edsel Ford was born in November 1893 in Detroit. He was the only child of Clara and Henry Ford, being named for Edsel Ruddiman, one of Henry Ford’s closest childhood friends.” After Edsel became president of Ford Motor Company “he advocated for the introduction of a more modern automobile to replace the Model T, but was repeatedly overruled by his father,” who still owned controlling interest in the company. Once more, Wikipedia says, “As president, Edsel Ford often disagreed with his father on major decisions and was occasionally humiliated in public by the older man. The relationship between the father and son was always close, but always fraught with unhealthy aspects.”
Since the Edsel debacle took place long after its namesake’s death, his legacy is still largely intact. Wikipedia says, “Edsel Ford died at Gaukler Point, [Michigan] in 1943. His wife Eleanor continued living there until her death in 1976. It was her wish that the property be used for the benefit of the public. The Edsel and Eleanor Ford House is now open to the public. Located on 87 acres, the house has an excellent collection of the Fords’ original antiques and art, and the historical landscape grounds on the lakefront. The museum currently hosts tours, classes, lectures, and special events. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Interestingly enough, over 50 years after its commercial failure, Edsels now have become highly collectable cars. Less than 10,000 Edsels survive. A mint condition Edsel can sell for more than $100,000. The irony regarding the Edsel is that it all took place nearly two decades after its namesake’s passing.
That’s —30— for this week.
