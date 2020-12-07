RUSHVILLE - This week marks the 79th anniversary of the United States involvement in World War II. On Sunday morning, December 7, 1941, the Japanese Naval Air Service launched a sneak attack on the American Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. The attack began a little before 8 a.m. on that long-ago Sunday morning.
Matsuo Fuchida commanded the huge fleet of aircraft on their way to bomb Pearl Harbor. Altogether, 353 Imperial aircraft in two waves were under Fuchida’s command. His fleet included fighters – the infamous Type-O fighters, the famous “Zeros,” level and dive bombers, and torpedo bombers. Even as Fuchida’s planes neared Hawaii, a Japanese task force was shelling the coast of Malaya and preparing to drive down the Malay Peninsula toward Singapore. Meanwhile, other Japanese planes would soon be bombing the Philippines, Guam, Wake Island, and Hong Kong. The key, however, was the destruction of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, lying at anchor at Pearl Harbor. The move depended on the skill of the 39-year-old commander of the air armada flying toward Pearl Harbor.
About 7:50 a.m., Fuchida looked through his binoculars and saw a stunning spectacle come into view. All eight American battleships were lined up on “Battleship Row” on the eastern edge of Ford Island. In addition to the battleships, another nine cruisers, 29 destroyers, and numerous lesser ships were moored around the harbor. In all, 94 ships were at Pearl Harbor with only one channel to the open sea. At precisely 7:49 a.m., Fuchida ordered his radioman to notify all his planes to launch their attacks.
It was not as if there had been no warnings. The US Army Signal Corps had broken the Japanese secret code a year earlier. These messages clearly indicated that Japan was preparing for war! There were other sources of information about Japanese plans as well. The FBI had been listening in on telephone calls made by Japanese secret agents on the island of Oahu, so they were aware of the Japanese burning files at their consulate in Honolulu on the morning of Dec. 7. The US Navy, in other words, should have a known that an attack was imminent.
While the torpedo bombers and dive bombers were making their runs, Fuchida watched the waterspouts mushrooming up around the ships from his vantage point east of Oahu at 10,000 feet. All eight battleships were damaged and four were sunk. The Japanese also sank or damaged three cruisers and three destroyers. In addition, 188 US aircraft were destroyed. The human cost was staggering; 2,403 Americans were killed and 1,178 were wounded. Of the eight battleships that were damaged, all but the USS Arizona were raised, and six returned to service and fought in the Pacific.
When Fuchida ordered his planes back to their carriers, he knew the raid had been a success but he didn’t realize the full extent of the destruction. One sailor from Rush County who was there and saw the full extent of the damage was Norm Vance who was aboard the USS Pennsylvania during the attack. The ship was in drydock at the time of the attack and suffered little damage, but was one of the battleships targeted by the Japanese in an attempt to cripple the Navy’s Pacific Fleet. Norm survived the attack and during the course of the war was awarded 11 battle stars. Nearly everyone in Rush Count knew Norm as a manager at the Carter-Lanning Paint Store on Third Street. He was also well known as a self-taught musician who played guitar for years with the Carter Lanning Band. Norm was a quiet man who I never heard say a word about his experiences during World War II, let alone about his experiences on December 7, 1941. Like a lot of veterans who have seen combat, Norm preferred not to recall those harrowing days, particularly the day when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 95.
As for Mitsuo Fachida, after the war he became a Christian evangelist and traveled through the United States and Europe telling his story. He finally settled in the United States. Fuchida died in 1976 at the age of 73. He had served in the Japanese navy as a pilot from 1924 until 1945. Fuchida was also an author after the war. A book he had written earlier was finally published in 2016 entitled “From Pearl Harbor to Calvary.” It is a story about his conversion to Christianity.
This column has been about two men who never met but who both took part in one of the most famous events of the past century – the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the United States into World War II.
After the attack, Japanese Naval Marshall General Isoroku Yamamoto is reported to have said, “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.” The events that occurred 79 years ago this week should not be forgotten, nor the sacrifices of the men who died at Pearl Harbor on that long ago Sunday morning.
That's —30— for this week.
