GREENSBURG – Look closely at the photo associated with this column because one of these Civil War veterans may be an ancestor of yours.
Jeff Martin has done his usual great job of finding information about these eight men who, some believe, are the last members of the Grand Army of the Republic here.
This photo was taken on the Memorial Day observance of May 30, 1929. These are the veterans who caused me to wonder why some Civil War veterans died of disease and some, like these eight men, lived to their late 80s and 90s. I’ll have two more in a couple of weeks
William Henry “Billy” Miller was born on December 11, 1841 in Ohio and was 89 years old when he died from a cerebral hemorrhage in March 1931. He lived at 134 W. Forsythe Street in Greensburg. He served four years and seven months in an Ohio regiment during the Civil War. After the war he came with his parents to Greensburg. Then he lived near Milford for 20 years before moving back to Greensburg. He never married and referred to his home as “bachelor’s hall.” He belonged to the I.O.O.F. Lodge and the Christian Church in Milford. When he moved back to Greensburg he joined the Greensburg Christian Church. Rev. R. S. Grubb, pastor of the Christian Church, officiated at his funeral. The G.A.R. was in charge of his burial service in South Park Cemetery on Soldier’s Circle. A sister who lived in Lawrenceburg was the last of the family.
Taylor Filmore Meek was born November 27, 1848 in Decatur County, the eighth (and last) child of Adam and Rachael (Miller) Meek. According to the death certificate, he died of a cerebral embolism after a three-week illness of pneumonia. He was sheriff of the Indiana Supreme Court when he died. After he was appointed as Sheriff of the Indiana Supreme Court he moved to Indianapolis to stay with his son, Torrence W. Meek.
Jeff Martin found on Family Search that Taylor Meek was one of the youngest boys to enlist in the Union Army. He was only 13 years old. But, because of his age, his father had him leave the service. He enlisted on March 3, 1864 to serve in Company 1, 123rd Indiana Volunteer Infantry and was mustered out on July 17, 1865. He fought in many battles and marched with General Sherman’s Army through Georgia. He was the youngest of four brothers who were in the Union Army during the Civil War.
Meek served as Chief of the Greensburg Police Department (1918 to 1922), and was elected sheriff in 1902 and served two terms. He was an elder in the Greensburg Presbyterian Church. He was 80 years old when he began serving as Sheriff of the Indiana Supreme Court.
Meek was married twice, first to Safronia F. Imlay. They had two children (William and Edna) who migrated to Kansas where William died in 1924; Edna died in California in 1959. He had two children by his Carrie, second wife: Torrence and Gladys. Gladys died in 1901, Carrie in 1940 in Greensburg and Torrence in 1956 in Indianapolis.
Meek died in 1930 and is buried in Kingston Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.