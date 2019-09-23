RUSH COUNTY -- This week I want to share some memories of my grandfather with you, while there are still a handful of people around who may remember him.
His full name was William Sampson Winship, but everybody called him “Bill.” He was born in 1883, the youngest of three children of Morris M. Winship and Margaret Pearsey Winship. There other two children were my two great-aunts: Cora and Nell Winship born, respectively, in 1881 and 1879. Just think of that! My great-aunt Nell was born just 14 years after the end of the Civil War. My grandparents had two children: my mother Margaret Winship Barada and my uncle William M. Winship, also known as “Bill.”
I was raised by my two great-aunts and my grandfather. My dad died of a coronary while coaching an intermural football game at Culver Military Academy at the age of 41. I was 8 days old. My mother never really got over his untimely death and, as I was told, “died of a broken heart” when I was 17 months old.
When I think back on it, my grandfather was truly the tragic figure in my life. Not until a few years ago did I truly understand the magnitude of my own sense of loss, but it was nothing compared to the loss my grandfather lived with. My mother, his daughter, died in March 1947. His wife, my grandmother, did just three months later of cancer. His own father had died the previous autumn, and his son-in-law, my dad, had died just two years before. How does any man endure that magnitude of grief? With the one exception of my Uncle Bill, my grandfather had lost his entire family in the space of just two years.
Looking back, I never knew and will never know what he saw when he looked at me. Did I remind him of all he had lost, or was I some sort of reminder of happier times? I wish I knew – even today. During all my summers at Culver, he never came to see me. I wish very much he had, but I suppose the memory of all he had lost there was simply more than he could bare.
My grandfather died in 1962 while I was still in high school. But before that time, there are some warm and humorous memories I’d like to share.
My grandfather must have been a decent when he was a young man. I know he played baseball on some local company-sponsored baseball team. I have a picture of him as a member of a football team in the days before helmets and only a nose-protector that was held in place by putting the bottom of it in your mouth and a strap around the head. He also did some amateur boxing. My first and only cousin, Margaret Winship Wildeman, who lives in Indianapolis, gave me a very old pair of boxing gloves that belonged to our grandfather. It’s difficult to imagine strapping on those thin, lightly padded things and actually wearing them in a real boxing match; not much protection at all.
As a young man, I’ve been told, his nickname was “Ginger.” I was told that he got the nickname either because of the shade of his hair or because of the “ginger” or crispness in his punches when he boxed. (I keep referring to him as my grandfather, but Margaret and I always called him “grandad.”) He was an avid baseball fan and the Cincinnati Reds were his favorite team. He loved baseball so much that he went to Florida each year to watch spring training. One year he went to the World Series. He brought me back a pennant from each team; the Cleveland Indians and the Boston Braves. The year was 1948. I still have the pennants. The Indians won.
On April 1, back when I was a kid, he called my aunts and told them the telephone company was planning to “blow out the lines” and if they didn’t want dust and dirt everywhere then needed to cover everything with sheets to protect them! My two aunts scurried around the house, arms loaded with sheets, covering everything in sight. A few hours later he called them and said “April Fool!”
One of my best memories is of my grandad bouncing me on his knee when I was just a small boy and singing an old minstrel tune called “Golden Slippers” to me.
For some as yet unknown reason, he always called me “Bud.” I didn’t mind, as a matter of fact, it made me feel good when he did it.
Growing up, my grandad, and later my Uncle Bill, owned Farmers Tractor and Implement Company about a block east of my office, on the other side of the street. The "Sale Barn" was right next to his store. Normally, when I rode my bike there, I would find him setting on a red tractor seat in the entrance way prepared to greet and chat with whoever came into the story.
A very fond memory was when he would take me for a ride out in the country past the little plot of ground he owned north of town. We’d also make stops to see various farmers. Grandad would stand with his foot on the fence and ordinarily the farmer would stop whatever he was doing and come over to chat with him. If he farmer wasn’t home, he would leave a yellow and green card on the doorknob of the farmer’s house saying he was sorry he missed him. You talk about effective marketing! Imagine a store owner today spending the day just chatting with his customers by going to their homes. I suspect he created lots of goodwill that way.
Going on those trips are probably my favorite memory of my grandad.
A close second favorite would be the evenings I got to spend listening to radio programs with him in his room when I was very young, before television became popular.
My only regret is that I didn’t have the good sense to get to know him better.
That’s -- 30 -- for this week.
