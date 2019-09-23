OLDENBURG -- If you or a loved one are at-risk of losing independence, there are a number of resources in East Central Indiana that offer assistance.
Established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, the Community and Home Options to Institutional Care for the Elderly and Disabled Board, known as the CHOICE Board, is charged with providing care resources for the elderly and individuals with disabilities.
There are 16 area-based locations across Indiana that offer continuum of care resources. The locations are individually tasked with fulfilling the requirements of the CHOICE Board. The requirements include, but are not limited to, in-home care and options counseling, caregiver support, State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselors, legal services, meal-prep and transportation.
The following resource areas are available to residents living in Senate District 42:
Area 6 and 9 LifeStream Services, Inc.
(Fayette, Franklin, Henry and Rush counties)
1701 Pilgrim Blvd., Suite 175
Yorktown, IN 46240
765-759-1121
Area 8 CICOA Aging and In-Home Solutions
(Shelby County)
8440 Woodfield Crossing Blvd.
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-254-5465
Area 11 Thrive Alliance
(Decatur County)
1531 13th St., Suite G900
Columbus, IN 47201
812-372-7846
Area 12 LifeTime Resources, Inc.
(Ripley County)
13091 Benedict Dr.
Dillsboro, IN 47018
812-432-6200
I strongly urge district residents to contact their area-based resources when weighing sensitive care decisions. I understand making these arrangements are often emotional, and for those who have never experienced making these choices before, this process may be overwhelming.
Contacting the Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging can help assure you that your loved one is receiving the best care possible.
To learn more about the area-based locations, visit http://www.iaaaa.org.
I also encourage you to contact me if you have any questions, comments or concerns, regarding this topic or others that I can address at Senator.Leising@iga.in.gov or by calling 800-382-9467.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.