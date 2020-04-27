There are two particular issues I’d like to write about this week. The first is the question about having a female president and the second is the on-going notion of geographic representation at the county level verses geographic representation by Congressional District.
Let’s start with the question of having a female president.
Personally, I think it’s just a matter of time before we have a woman elected to the highest office in the land. Someone who comes to mind is Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and former United States Ambassador to the United Nations. It’s certainly not out of the range of possibility that someone like her could become president. But when it does happen, it will be because she’s qualified to handle the job, not just because she’s a woman! I heard someone bemoaning the fact that there’s no woman with the support necessary to win this year’s presidential election. The point of her comment was one of the candidates should be a woman. Not because a highly qualified woman should be running, but simply because a female should be on the ticket. That point of view is just, well, it’s stupid. But, on the other hand, one could easily make the argument that, at least at this writing, the candidates are all just old white men. Would a woman make a better candidate? Maybe. But the point is when that day comes – and it will come – the woman elected president will be because a majority of the people believes she’ll do the best job, not just because of her gender. Electing a woman president just for the sake of having a woman in the White House makes no sense at all.
Moving on to the second issue for this week: geographic representation in government.
At the federal level, representation by Congressional districts makes perfectly good sense. There ought to be someone in the House of Representatives who’s there to look after the interests of the people in the Congressional district he or she represents. There are 435 voting representatives in the House which means there are enough of them for all of us to be able to reach out to our particular representative with our issues and concerns – and that our representative is duty-bound to at least listen to us, assuming he or she wants to stay in office.
At the county level geographic representation is another matter entirely. Geographic representation might have made sense in the 1860s or 1870s, but it makes no sense at all in 2020. Think about all the groups that are chosen on the basis of where they live: the county council, the county commissioners, the school board, and the city council come readily to mind. The nature of governance at the county level has changed over the last 150 years. Seldom are there issues so particular to any one part of the county that someone from that area needs to be elected to protect or defend the rights of various townships. Take the school board for example. Having served on our local school board for over 12 years, I can assure you that the first obligation of every school board member is to what’s best for all the children in the school district, not just what’s best for one part of the school population in one part of the county at the expense of the rest of the students in the county. So, to require that school board members be elected from specific parts of the county to insure that their particular interests are promoted or protected is nonsense. The goal in the election of school board members should be to elect the best possible people regardless of what part of the county they’re from. If, for example, the best and brightest school board candidates are all clustered in one of the outlying townships then they are the ones who should be elected to serve. By the same token, if the best and brightest are scattered all over the county, then they are the ones who should be elected to the school board.
The present system requires that school board members represent specific areas of the county and the particular interests of those folks. Well, that’s an out-of-date way to go about it. Carrying this to the absurd, under the present system, if a totally unqualified person wants to be on the school board it’s possible for that to happen if no one else runs from that area. What ought to happen, at least in this example, is school board members should be elected at large.
The same is true, in my opinion, for every other body that is currently composed of people selected on the basis of geography instead of on the basis of ability. The net result of the geographic selection system over the years has been that governance at the city and county level hasn’t always been as enlightened and imaginative as it should have been. The same is true of other boards of organizations whose responsibility has been county-wide. I have observed the tendency to select directors for various boards based on where they live in the county “so that part of the county can have a voice.” Once more, in 2020, that’s just a silly way to pick new board members. We need the best and the brightest regardless of where they live. If they all happen to live in one particular community or township, so be it. If they’re the best and the brightest they’re going to make decisions that are fair to all concerned anyway!
Perhaps the time has come to re-think how we select people who are responsible for insuring that real progress is being made instead of impeding it.
That’s —30— for this week.
