Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.