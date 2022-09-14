GREENSBURG - Months ago (or maybe even a year ago), I wrote about a Robbins reunion that took place in 1922 and wondered if anyone would be interested in one this year, 100 years later. It did take place, and Kevin Mittge wrote to me about it saying it was a great success and that local attorney William (“Bill”) Hunter Robbins welcomed families to Decatur County.
The Robbins family began their history in Decatur County when William Robbins, who had served in the Revolutionary War, moved here in 1821 along with his two brothers.
He was living in Kentucky but decided to go a bit north and entered land in what would become Sand Creek Township.
I visited his grave in 1975 when writing a series about Revolutionary War veterans buried in Decatur County with the help of the Daughters of the American Revolutionary.
Kevin said he had no idea how many people might show up: 20? 200? In fact, they had between 50 and 60 people attend, from all over the country including Oregon, California, Colorado, Texas, Pennsylvania and, of course, Indiana. The Westport Community Building was perfect for the event.
He said the following was taken from the reunion sign-in sheets, and while he didn't believe everyone signed in he thought the following would be pretty close to the total.
Kevin said that the close to 60 people did come for the reunion and then broke it down to which states they came from.
The breakdown is as follows: California -1, Colorado - 2, Florida - 1, Indiana - 37, Michigan - 2, Oregon - 4, Pennsylvania - 2, Texas - 1.
The specific Indiana locations (where given) included: Connersville (3), Decatur County (5), Fishers (1), Greenfield (1), Greensburg (10), Indianapolis (4), Morgantown (1), Poland (1), Spencer (2), Westport (3), Winchester (1), and Zionsville (2).
"We became acquainted with relatives we had never met before," he said, "and there were two women who were friends, looked at each other, and said 'you're related to me?' We shared a lot of family history. I acted as emcee for a brief program, William Hunter 'Bill' Robbins gave a brief welcome to those coming from outside Decatur County, Greg Robbins of Florida talked about the importance of DNA in solving some of our ancestral mysteries, and I read a brief history, though I had a longer one printed out as a handout. I think most of the people were quite delighted and tickled pink to attend this special reunion!"
Kevin told how on the following day about eight people met up with Russell Wilhoit at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery south of town and spent some time visiting their ancestral graves.
"Some of us continued on to Burks Chapel, Rock Creek, Westport, Mount Aerie, Mapleton, and finally South Park cemeteries. It was a lot of fun," he continued.
Something else that impressed me is that Kevin said the attendees were extremely generous and that they collected donations well in excess of the cost of the room rental and photographer, so they passed along a donation of $251 to the Decatur County Historical Society in the name of the 2022 Robbins Reunion.
He said there were meetings of new cousins, reunions of long separated cousins, and friends discovering they were cousins of one another. (He had an expanded seven-page history – still quite brief – as a handout; and he very generously said that if someone wasn't at the reunion and would like a copy they should feel free to email him at “mittge @ yahoo.com.” It would be too long to post in my column.
More information can be seen at https://robbinsroots.blog/.
