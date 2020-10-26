RUSHVILLE – I was resetting the time on my watch the other day and noticed that the numbers were all displayed as Roman numerals and, despite looking at the time a hundred times a day, I began wondering why we still use Roman numerals and whether or not we still teach them to kids anymore. So, I started to do some research on the history and significance of Roman numerals because I thought you’d like to know; I certainly didn’t!
It’s amazing to think that we’re still using a numbering system that was used in ancient Rome over 2,000 years ago, and the mere fact that we are points to the lasting impact that history still has on all of us today. Even after the fall of the Roman Empire, Roman numerals were used almost exclusively for writing numbers up to about the 14th century, until Arabic numerals – the symbols we use for numbers today – began to replace them. But the use of Roman numerals persists up to the present day in some limited applications such as on clock faces!
According to Wikipedia, “There are seven basic symbols: I, V, X, L, C, D and M. The first usage of the symbols began showing up between 900 and 800 B.C. The numerals developed out of a need for a common method of counting, essential to communications and trade.” I don’t remember at what point in school we were taught Roman numerals, but I still remember how they work, even to this day. Kids may not be taught Roman numerals today, just as they aren’t taught Latin as a two-year course of study. Studying Latin was one of the last vestiges of a “classical education” even up to at least the 1960s. In a four-year course of study in high school, a foreign language was required for all four years; two years of Latin and two years of Spanish. As I recall, that was part of the course of study for kids who were hoping to go to college.
But getting back to Roman numerals, prior to a formalized way of counting people in those times basically counted on their fingers. The problem occurred when it became necessary to count beyond 10. The point is, a counting system was based on a person’s hand!
Wikipedia says, “A single line, or ‘I,’ referred to one unit or finger; the ‘V’ represented five fingers, specifically, the V-shape made by the thumb and forefinger.” X equaled two hands, or 10 units. L equaled 50, C equaled 100, as in the word “century,” D equaled 500, and M equaled 1,000.
Now, here’s where it gets a little tricky – reading an amount written with Roman numerals. (Seems to me we learned to do this in elementary school, but I could be wrong.) Again, referring to Wikipedia: “Numbers are formed by combining various letters and finding the sum of those values. The numerals are placed from left to right, and the order of the numerals determines whether you add or subtract the values. If one or more letters are placed after a letter of greater value, you add. If a letter is placed before a letter of greater value, you subtract. For example, VI = 6 because V is higher than I. But IV = 4 because I is lower than V.”
“Today, Roman numerals appear in building cornerstones and movie credits and titles. They are also used in names of monarchs, popes, ships and sporting events, like the Olympics and the Super Bowl.” They can also be seen in tables of contents, such as in the front of a book, or in manuscript outlines, which breaks information into a form that’s more easily organized. The other place we see Roman numerals used are on clock or watch faces.
But, why do we still use Roman numerals that were popular over 2,000 years ago? One reason that comes to mind is that Roman numerals may lend a touch of gravitas – making your clock or film, for example, look a bit classier because of the historical association with ancient Rome. Classic numbering is also used to suggest importance or a certain timelessness or, in other cases, when another numbering system, like in the outline of a book, to make it more clear to the reader.
The importance of maintaining a functional understanding of Roman numerals may depend on how much we personally value this ancient bit of knowledge. Personally, I think it may be a tribute to the level of culture achieved by ancient Rome and makes me wonder where civilization might be if Rome had not fallen beginning about 400 AD with a series of military defeats to barbarian tribes such as the Germanic Visigoths as well as the Vandals and Saxons. If Roman culture and civilization had continued unabated down to the present day, we can only wonder what the world would be like. The mere fact that we’re still using the numbering system they developed over 2,000 years ago gives us just a hint of what might have been accomplished had Rome survived.
That’s —XXX— for this week.
