GREENSBURG - Living out in the country we have a lot of walkers, and with school being out soon probably more walkers as well as people riding bicycles. I am sure this also applies in the city as well.
Most walkers and bikers do not wear bright colored clothing. Why I do not know, but it sure is hard to see them. They make plenty of bright colored clothing available as well as vests. It seems like an accident just waiting to happen.
We need to watch out for big farm equipment, but we also have to watch for walkers, bikes and also their dogs they bring without a leash. Just hope we don't see an accident. Something to keep in mind next time you go for a walk.
I think I have my gardening done. I planted two tomato plants and a couple more herbs. The lettuce and flower seeds I planted are doing well. I also have all my flower boxes filled thanks to my daughters help. Now, I guess the issue is watering them along with the new shrubs we had planted.
I will give you a few new recipes this week, and next week more Open Class info. Just remember the booklets are available at the Extension Office.
It is getting time for fresh spinach!
Citrus Spinach Salad
2 T. olive oil
1 T. lime juice
1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds
1/2 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. grated lime peel
1/4 tsp. ground ginger
4 c. chopped fresh spinach
2 medium navel oranges, peeled and sectioned
1 c. fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/2 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
In a jar with a tight fitting lid, combine the first six ingredients; shake well. In a large salad bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients. Just before serving, shake dressing and pour over salad: toss to coat. Makes nine servings.
Dijon Crumb Chicken
2 eggs
2 T. dijon mustard
1 c. seasoned bread crumbs
1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
1 1/2 tsp. each onion powder and garlic powder
4 skinless chicken breasts, about 4 ounces each
3 T. oil
In a bowl, combine eggs and mustard. In another bowl, combine bread crumbs, cheese, garlic and onion powders. Flatten chicken to 1/4 inch thickness. Dip in egg mixture and then coat with crumbs. In a large skillet, cook chicken in oil over medium heat for 15 to 20 minutes or until juices run clear and chicken is golden brown, turning once. Makes four servings.
Mango-Chutney Baby Carrots
1 16 oz. pkg. fresh baby carrots
2 T. water
1/4 c. orange juice
2 T. mango-chutney
2 T. butter
1 1/2 tsp. minced fresh ginger root
1/2 tsp. garlic, minced
1 tsp. curry powder
3 T. fresh minced parsley
Place carrots and water in microwave safe bowl. Cover and microwave on high for 4 to 6 minutes or until tender. In a large bowl, combine rest of the ingredients, except parsley. Cover and microwave for about 1 minute. Drain carrots; add to orange juice mixture and toss to coat. Garnish with parsley. Makes four servings.
Beefy Tomato Skillet
1 lb. ground beef
1 c. chopped celery
2/3 c. chopped onion
1/2 c. chopped green pepper
1 (11 Oz. can of whole kernel corn, drained
1 can of tomato soup
1 c. water
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 c. uncooked instant rice
In a large skillet over medium heat, cook the beef, celery, onion and pepper until meat is no longer pink and vegetables are tender. Drain Add corn, soup, water and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Stir in rice, cover and remove from the heat. Let stand for 10 minutes or until rice is tender. Makes six servings.
Orange Glazed Beets
3/4 c. orange marmalade
6 T. orange juice
1/3 c. butter, cubed
salt and pepper to taste
3 14 1/2 oz. sliced beets, drained
In a large skillet, combine first five ingredients. Bring to a boil, cool and stir for 3 to 4 minutes or until thickened. Add the beets; cook and stir for 6 to 8 minutes or until most of liquid is absorbed. Makes eight servings.
Patience is not simply the ability to wait, it's how we have while we're waiting.
