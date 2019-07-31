Safeguarding public health in Indiana

STATEHOUSE – Domestic animal importation into the United States could lead to a public health crisis.
Last week, I was invited to speak on the issue of domestic animal importation at the State Agriculture and Rural Leaders convention in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. In speaking with leaders from the U.S. and Canada, I voiced my concerns that North America could soon face a serious public health crisis if imported animals continue to enter the U.S. and Canada without proper medical screening and vaccination.
In 2007, the U.S. eliminated the Canine Rabies Virus Variant (CRVV), a viral infection found in animals that can be transmitted to humans. In recent years, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has seen an increase in CRVV-positive animals imported into the U.S.
According to the CDC, dogs remain the principal source of human rabies infections across the globe. The CDC estimates that more than one million dogs are imported to the U.S. annually.
As of January 31, 2019, the CDC no longer requires any health documentation for domesticated animals imported into the U.S. from either Canada or Mexico, and it is because of these decisions that I fear the U.S. could face a serious public health crisis.
The Federal Register estimates there are more than 80 million dogs living in the U.S. Of the estimated 120,344 dogs imported to the U.S. from Canada in 2018 – 1,203 were imported from high-risk CRVV countries and 1,572 were imported without health certificates.
If left unscreened or treated, the infected animal then has the ability to infect other domestic animals and/or humans – leaving a large portion of our country at great risk.
To help protect and safeguard Indiana, I authored Senate Enrolled Act 533 during the 2019 legislative session. SEA 533, which went into effect July 1, requires a person who transfers a domestic animal from outside the U.S. to Indiana to provide a copy of the animal’s veterinary inspection or health certificate to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health within 30 days of receiving the animal.
In requiring health documentation for domestic animals imported to Indiana, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health will have the necessary information required to treat any confirmed CRVV cases.
To learn more about CRVV, go online to the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/rabies.
I encourage you to contact me if you have any questions, comments or concerns, regarding this topic or other legislative topics that I may address at Senator.Leising@iga.in.gov or by calling 800-382-9467.
