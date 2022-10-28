For more years than I care to remember, I have been on a diligent pursuit, and I won’t stop until I reach my goal.
My quest is to find a cookie I don’t like. Throughout the years, I have eaten every cookie I could find and loved them all.
My biggest obstacle in this pursuit is The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. She has the crazy idea that I should limit my cookie consumption. I told her I will whenever I find a cookie that I don’t like.
My favorite time of the year is when the Girl Scouts are selling cookies.
Recently, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage has been on a baking spree.
One rule she has laid down is I’m not allowed to have any cookie she does not give me personally. That is a very hard rule to keep. I try my hardest, but my hardest is not enough.
Last Tuesday my wife planned spending the day with one of our daughters.
She looked at me and said, “While I am away, I do not want you to eat any cookies in the kitchen.” Then she went to the kitchen, pulled out one cookie, handed it to me, and said, “This is the only cookie you are allowed for today.”
Of course, I took the cookie, smiled as she left, and told her to have a great day.
In the middle of the morning, I decided to take a break and get a cup of coffee. I had forgotten the cookies that were stacked up in the kitchen.
As I entered the kitchen, the aroma of those freshly baked cookies slapped me in the face.
With a cup of coffee in my hand, I began thinking that one cookie just wouldn’t hurt me. I don’t think my wife would find out that I had one cookie because there were so many cookies in that kitchen.
I took one cookie very craftily and then walked back to my office, where I would drink my coffee and nibble on this delicious cookie. I thought I had solved the problem and gotten over any further thoughts I had about another cookie.
After I finished that first cookie, I just sat back in my chair and enjoyed swallowing the last crumb. How delicious it was. Of all the cookies in all the world, why did this cookie taste so delicious?
I thought it was over, but I could not get that cookie out of my head. Then, after lunch, I picked up another cookie, went to my office, and nibbled on it very slowly, enjoying every last crumb.
An hour went by, and I needed another cup of coffee, walking through the kitchen, I smelled those delicious cookies. So I decided I deserved two cookies this time because I was working so hard. After all, how will would The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage know I had two cookies?
Later that afternoon, I heard the front door open, and looking at my watch I realized it was time for my wife to come home. She entered the kitchen, and I heard her say very loudly, “How many cookies did you eat?”
It was then I knew I was in trouble, but I didn’t know how much trouble I was in.
I remembered the words of Jesus in Mark 14:38, “Watch ye and pray, lest ye enter into temptation. The spirit truly is ready, but the flesh is weak.”
Everybody faces temptation in some form. The real issue has to do with yielding to that temptation. It’s the weakness of my flesh.
