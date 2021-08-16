RUSHVILLE - It won’t be long before last spring’s seniors who are planning to go to college, who were on top of the world just last spring, will be heading off to institutions of higher learning where they will find themselves at the bottom of the heap. They will be lowly freshmen all over again. The purpose of this week’s column, therefore, is to offer some sage advice to both about-to-be freshmen and their parents.
Let’s start with the parents. Every parent of every child about to leave for college for the first time knows this is the right thing for them to do. Getting a college education is the key to everything they want for their children. It’s also the key to landing the job that will lead to a life that is rewarding, satisfying, and useful to society in general. One the other, there will also be a degree of trepidation involved with little Huey or little Mary Sue leaving the safe environs of home. More than anything, it’s loss of control over the child who, just yesterday, needed their mom and dad to make sure they were safely tucked in every night.
Parents, they don’t need you anymore for that degree of supervision, and since you can’t go to college with them it’s only natural to miss them. But, with few exceptions, you’ll get over it. Especially in this age of iPhones and Zoom calls. In other words, it’s easy to stay in touch, but the worst thing you can do is become “helicopter parents.” These are the parents who really don’t let go of their children once they’re in college. The hover, if you will, over their children and never allow then to make their own decisions – even after they’ve gone to college. They’re almost in constant contact with they’re college freshman, much to the detriment of their child who really needs to learn to get along without constant supervision from mom and dad!
Its fine to talk to your child a couple of times each week, but it’s not fine to contact your new college student every few minutes every day. This fall, literally millions of last year’s high school seniors will be heading off to college, and most of them will do just fine without mom and dad hovering over them.
Now, for those about-to-be-freshmen who are leaving home for the first time, the best advice I ever had was from one of my high school teachers who said, “Don’t run home every weekend. Don’t come home until Thanksgiving break.” That’s exactly what I did and it turned out to be great advice.
Incoming freshmen need to get used to being at college. Running home to mommy and daddy every weekend will only make the process of getting used to college more difficult. Stay on campus, get to know new people, get involved in college activities, try to remember that these will be the days you’ll look back on with the fondest memories. All of you, every freshman on campus, is in the same boat. You’ll all be a little homesick for the first few days. Get over it! The best way to do that is by getting involved campus life. The worst thing you can possibly do is sit in your room feeling sorry for yourself.
You wanted the freedom to be on your own, well, now you’ve got it. Nobody’s going to make you study. No one is going to make you go to class. No one’s going to keep your room clean for you, and no one is going to be there to make sure you’re getting on that big yellow school bus on time. Learn how to fend for yourself. Millions of other kids are learning how to navigate the college experience. You can, too.
Also keep in mind that no matter what a star you were in high school, no matter how smart you were, no matter how many awards you won, no matter how high your test scores were, or how popular you were – nobody’s going to care when you get to college. Why is that? Because regardless of how outstanding you were, there are going to be lots of kids who were even more outstanding than you were.
Here’s a personal example: When I was in high school, I was probably the best trumpet player in the Rushville High School band. I played all the solos and thought I was really pretty good. I wanted to be in the Marching 100 at IU (which was more like 150 musicians). I was even invited to attend auditions for the Marching 100! I practiced all summing to get ready. After my audition I felt good about how I had done. When the seating assignments were posted, I wasn’t even in the top 10, I was listed as 19th!
I still got to play first part, but there were 18 other musicians who were better than me. It was a very humbling experience. Nobody cared how good I thought I was in high school. I was just one of about 40 trumpet players in a Big Ten marching band and I had a lot to learn. Instead of performing in front of a few hundred – or even a couple of thousand people at half-time of Rushville home football and basketball games, we now performed in front of as many as 55,000 people.
Our half-time shows were tapped for review and evaluation, and the music was a lot more difficult than back in high school. We even had to arrive on campus early to prepare for the upcoming season; furthermore, we had practices twice a day until classes started. Not at all like high school. Once I got used to it, I loved it!
That’s typical of the sort of experiences your children are going to have, and they need to have them without your help. So, don’t call the band director, for example, if little Huey or little Mary Sue doesn’t make first chair when tryouts are held. Adjusting to college is up to your child. Just be supportive and they’ll be fine.
That’s —30— for this week.
