RUSH COUNTY – I suppose every generation thinks that the ones that come after them have it easier, are getting softer, work less, struggle less, and so forth. For example, when I was in army basic training, getting out of it was not an option. You couldn’t tell your drill sergeant, “I don’t like this and I’d like to go home now, thank you very much.” It just didn’t work that way. Once you were in, you were in! The only option was going to the stockade, which was far worse than basic.
Today, however, there is a way out. It’s called “Unsuited for Military Service.” That was not an option back in 1968. The basic training company I was in was made up of guys who had been drafted, or volunteered for the reserves, national guard, or had volunteered to join the army. It didn’t make an ounce of difference. Basic training was the same for everybody. I can still recall the senior drill instructor saying, “You asked for this!”
The point is we didn’t have a choice, but kids today can say, “I don’t like the army! I wanna go home!” Well, that would have been unheard of back in the day! Nevertheless, a friend of mine some of you may know, Larry Goins, sent me a quotation that deserves repeating and expanding upon this week.
Here it is: “I heard someone say kids are just different these days. I disagree. Kids are the same. What’s changed is a society with lowered expectations, lack of discipline, and acceptance of disrespect. Give kids boundaries, expectations, rules, limits, rewards, and consequences – they will rise to the challenge and exceed your expectations every time.”
Wow! I don’t think I’ve ever heard it put better than that. It isn’t that kids have become creampuffs, it’s that we’ve allowed them to become creampuffs, or snowflakes, or street toughs, or lazy, or delinquents. If you’ve ever seen the movie “West Side Story,” you may recall that it’s essentially about two rival street gangs. Why are there street gangs in the first place? Because, as the movie illustrates, there are absolutely no parents to be seen at any point in the movie. Parents are totally unengaged in the story. Street gangs still exist today for the very same reason: no parental involvement.
The reverse is also true. Perhaps you’ve heard of helicopter parent? They’re the ones who’ve promoted the idea of creating a “safe place” to go at colleges in case somebody says something, not necessarily to them, that hurts their feelings. The parents are the ones turning out kids that can’t stand on their own two feet without mom or dad being there to hold them up!
So, there must be some happy medium out there someplace between the totally uninvolved parents and those who are, for lack of a better term, too involved. But, you know, regardless of the amount of parental involvement, the quotation I cited earlier still applies.
“Give kids boundaries, expectations, rules, limits, rewards and consequences…” The author says that, given the foregoing, “they will rise to the challenge and exceed your expectations every time.”
Given a moments reflection, I’ll bet that’s true! Why? Because, look what’s happening without those boundaries, rules, and consequences. Kids will happily meet lowered expectations, just as they would have a generation or two, or 10 generations ago for that matter! But 10 generations ago there was no choice. Ten generations ago, kids were needed as soon as they were able, to do their share of helping a family survive, regardless of the tasks that needed doing.
Even as recently as the American Civil War, for example. How old do you think the average Civil War soldier was? There were more soldiers who were 18 years old than any other age group. The same was true when WWI and WWII rolled around. Teenagers were the largest part of every army who took part in both conflicts.
So, can kids, essentially, rise to the challenge? Of course, they can by giving them boundaries, expectations, rules, limits, rewards, and consequences! And without a set of helicopter parents hovering over them.
Think of all the things we allow kids not to do these days. How many kids of high school and college age have their noses stuck to an iPhone most of the time? Where do those iPhones come from? The kids certainly don’t buy them with money they’ve earned. Their parents are buying them.
With an iPhone, most of the world’s collective knowledge, both good and bad, is accessible to them. As far as I can tell, most parents aren’t putting limits of how much time their kids can spend texting back and forth with their friends. And how much home work is being done with the aid of an iPhone? The contention that everybody else is doing it, isn’t much of an excuse.
What’s happened is in that quotation Larry sent me: “Society has lowered its expectations [for kids] …” That’s the heart of the problem. And the question that must be asked: Is that what we want for the next generation? Is that what we want for our own children?
That’s —30— for this week.
