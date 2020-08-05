George Morgan, lifelong resident of Clarksburg in Fugit Township, showed me a most wonderful memory that a woman put down on paper. Maybe we should all think about doing the same thing for where we live.
Rose Hite was 87 years old in 1946 when she wrote down occupations, businesses and homes of people who lived in Clarksburg. It was recorded by Mary M. Lewis and either Rose or Mary put her memories into categories such as Various Businesses, Homes Built, Destroyed by Fire, and who lived in a home after the first owner left, Changed Occupants, Homes Were Built, Lived in Parsonage, Pump Shop and Observed Centennial.
I have read in at least three pretty official histories that Clarksburg had the first school in Decatur County. Even if you never lived or visited in Clarksburg, I think you will find names of people you’ve known or heard about.
First though, just a bit about last week’s column. I was wrong thinking that no one would remember when people would have shiverarees. Norman Voiles, who grew up in Westport, said, “The newlyweds would hunker down apprehensively waiting for the shiveraree crowd to arrive—but they would have been let down if it didn’t happen—it was a demonstration of their popularity in the neighborhood.”
Norm said he recalls, “Out in the country, neighbors arrived with all sorts of noisemakers and perhaps good-natured and slightly racy hollering. It was a noisy, happy gathering and records indicate that all newlyweds survived in good condition. We were country rubes so the event was quite different than in town, but I don’t remember details.”
I learned that one Greensburg couple did have to go around the Courthouse Square, the bride in a wheelbarrow and the groom pushing the wheelbarrow. That was Connie and Don Polston. Connie said a picture was taken, but she was covering her face the whole time. Connie was from another state so those who did that were Don’s friends.
Rheadawn Metz, originally from Milan, said her grandma was shivered. She said all the neighbors would show up late that night and bang on pots and pans. Her grandmother wasn’t real happy about it.
Dawn Barnes, Greensburg, said she had heard of them.
Carl Busch, Greensburg, said when his parents got married the neighbors shivered the new couple.. His mother was not happy about it. That was in the Jefferson Proving Grounds.
Ben Richardson said, “I’ve heard of newlyweds being shivereed, but never known of any happening in my time. Maybe that’s because newlyweds usually get outta town right after the wedding.”
Now, back to the history shared by George Morgan about Clarksburg. Long ago, but I am pretty sure some readers will remember at least a few of the places and people mentioned. Remember this was in 1946.
General Stores: Leroy Dobyns’ had a general store where R. F. Miller store is now located; Jim Tarplee’s J. N. Moore; Alley’s, at present site of residence of Mrs. Grace Beall; J. Senour’s located in the Tarplee store room.
Drug Stores: Miller & Beall, in present drug store building; Clites, at present residence of Elbert Vail; Al Shumm store, operated by late Mr. Shumm after Miller had retired and Beall began practice of medicine.
Harness Shops: Jim Burns, where post office is now located; John Roach, in rear of Alley’s store room.
Blacksmith Shops: Hiram Patterson shop opened in 1875 where William Corbin now resides; Charles Ray, William Ewick, Mr. Wilhite and Willie Grose operated blacksmith shops.
Tanning Yard: Operated by Mr. Trimble at location of Luther Hamilton home.
Livery Stable: Operated by Meletus Hite.
Undertaking Place: Operated by John Thompson. (This was in the downstairs of the Masonic Lodge.)
Hotels: Operated by Mr. Humphrey; also by Meletus and Rose Hite in present Win Hite residence.
Picture Gallery: John Ginn was proprietor and was located at site of old post office building.
