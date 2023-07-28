The other morning I got up; at least, I tried to get up, but the bones in every part of my body had organized a labor strike against me.
As I lay there groaning, I did not realize how many bones I had!
If I thought my bones were creaking when I was lying in bed, the bones were screaming a lot louder as I rolled over and got up.
As I wobbled out to the kitchen, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage said, “What’s it like getting old?”
Even at this stage in life, my mind is active and I had a very quirky response to that question. Fortunately, I didn’t mention it.
My wife came to the door of my office and said, “Do you remember your doctor’s appointment today?”
Maybe this is the reason my bones were creaking. They didn’t want me to see the doctor because they knew I would tell him about my creaking bones, and he might do something about it.
I never knew what old age was, but now I’m beginning to comprehend it a bit more.
At the doctor’s, I complained to him about my creaking bones and asked what I could do. He looked at me, smiled an old doctor’s smile, and said, “That’s the benefit of getting old and not dying. Just exercise more, and it will all go away.”
As we drove home, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage looked over at me and said, “Well, old man, what did the doctor have to say?”
“He told me,” I said with a rather sour smirk, “that I need to eat more apple fritters.”
Then I said, “Why don’t we go out for lunch today? We can go to the restaurant of your choice.”
She agreed, and soon she pulled up at her favorite restaurant.
We got seated, ordered our lunch, and had a wonderful time together.
When the waitress brought our check, I smiled at her and reached for my wallet. Much to my dismay, it was not there. I forgot it!
“My dear,” I said as sweetly as possible, “I forgot my wallet. Do you mind paying for lunch today?”
That was the most expensive lunch I’ve ever had!
As I was thinking about this I couldn’t help but remember what David said. “When I kept silence, my bones waxed old through my roaring all the day long” (Psalm 32:3).
What I take away from this is, when I keep silent about my age there other things that are going to give away my secret.
