Over the past several months, I’ve written about Bernie Sanders and the dangers of his version of socialism. Bernie is now out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president, but the dangers of socialism remain. A dear friend of mine sent me an email today that highlights those dangers. The email contends that socialism is already here. Some politicians, disguising themselves with the term “progressives,” are really socialists, it is contended. The original author of the email writes, “What bothers me is that they are increasing in numbers because they are already in control of our schools and media. There is no stopping them. Our only hope is to slow the movement down so our grandchildren can have a decent life.”
Before going into the weeds too deeply, the author writes, “Saul Alinsky died about 43 years ago, but his writings influenced those in political control of our nation today. Recall that Hillary did her college thesis on his writings and Obama writes about him in his books.” But who was Saul Alinsky? According to Wikipedia, “Saul David Alinsky (Jan. 30, 1909 – June 12, 1972) was an American community activist and political theorist. His work through the Chicago-based Industrial Areas Foundation helping poor communities organize to press demands upon landlords, politicians and business leaders won him national recognition and notoriety. Responding to the impatience of a New Left generation of activists in the 1960s, in his widely cited “Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer,” (1971) Alinsky defended the arts both of confrontation and of compromise involved in community organizing as keys to the struggle for social justice.” Well, I don’t think that helps very much, in terms of understanding what he advocated or for what he stood.
So, here are eight rules Alinsky proposed that need to be followed to create a social state. See if any of them sound familiar to you:
1) Healthcare– Control healthcare and you control the people.
2) Poverty – Increase the poverty level as high as possible; poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.
3) Debt – Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
4) Gun Control – Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you are able to create a police state.
5) Welfare – Take control of every aspect of their lives (food, housing, and income.)
6) Education – Take control of what people read and listen to. Take control of what children learn in school.
7) Religion – Remove the belief in the God from the government and schools.
8) Class Warfare – Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to tax the wealthy with the support of the poor.
Again, according to the author of the original email, “Alinsky merely simplified Vladimir Lenin’s original scheme for world conquest by communism, under Russian rule. Lenin described his converts as ‘Useful Idiots.’ The Useful Idiots have destroyed every nation in which they have seized power and control. It is presently happening at an alarming rate in the U.S.”
One doesn’t have to be much of a student of history to understand that socialism simply does not work and I challenge anyone to point to any nation on the face of this planet where it is working! Even the most powerful socialist/communist state, the old Soviet Union, collapsed. If you remember or have read about it, communist Russia was our biggest enemy throughout the Cold War. But just like every other attempt to create a socialist state, the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991. That is now 29 years ago. It should not be a surprise to anyone over the age of about 30 or so that there is a whole new generation who do not remember when the Soviet Union was the biggest threat to the United States. But here’s the point, despite the collapse of the longest lasting socialist state, a whole new generation of young people have no memory of that period and are, once again, being lured by the works of people like long dead Vladimir Lenin and one of his disciples, Saul Alinsky!
All one has to do is look at the social institutions mentioned by Alinsky in his eight Rules for Radicals. Take rule number six for instance, “Take control of what people read and listen to; take control of what children learn in school.” Today’s colleges and universities are turning out more left wing radicals than ever before. Why? Because they are being taught by left wing radical professors who, in most cases, have never really worked within the free enterprise system in their lives. They’re good at spouting the principles of socialism, but how many of them have ever practiced socialism themselves or lived in a socialist state? Oh, they’ve read about it from people like Alinsky, but they’ve never lived it, it just sounds good! Lots of things sound good until they’ve been tried. New Harmony, Indiana, was founded as the perfect socialist experiment. Today’s young would-be socialists need to study New Harmony. It failed, but few under the age of 30 know about it. Perhaps it’s time they should.
