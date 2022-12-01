GREENSBURG – Unless you are my age or older you won’t remember much about Christmas during the The Great Depression. Wilbur Somers was born in 1907 so he had many memories of what any day was like during those years. He was interviewed by Jim Kelsheimer for the booklet put out by our library and our historical society. It was made possible through a matching grant from the Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Humanities Council in cooperation with the National Endowment for the Humanities.
He went to work at the young Columbus firm, Cummins Engine Company, in February 1929, and The Great Depression began in October that same year. He was in his early 20s when he got the job and was paid 22.5 cents an hour. He remembered those years as being very hard on the young company and the families that worked there.
In 1932, Mr. Clessie Cummins came in one day and said, “We just don’t have the money to pay any of you this week. You can all go home or you can stay and take your chances.” The men stayed and got their paychecks about three weeks later. He remembered that the check was for $9.
He said that business was slow then; the factory turned out about one truck a week. The rest of the time the men swept the floors, washed windows and did odd jobs. At that time the business was located in a wooden building formerly used by the Emerson Foundry.
Wilbur said he couldn’t recall if the Somers family had much of a social life during those years of The Great Depression. He and his wife, Mary Genevieve, whom he had married two years before the depression began, had two daughters, Catherine and Cheryl, by then and the family rented a small house and paid $12.50 a month for it. He said that he and his wife managed to save a little at a time for quite a while to make a down payment on a house. The down payment was $350.
“At that time,” he said, “a ton of coal sold for $6, and for $35 a man could buy two good suits at J.C. Penney’s.”
Wilbur Somers moved from Columbus to Westport in Decatur County in 1950. His years at Cummins paid off in many ways, one being the traveling to other states and countries he was asked to do by the company. He was sent to supervise the installation of a big order at Fort Wayne. He went with Mr., Cummins to New York on an endurance run testing a diesel engine. He was sent to Chicago and Cleveland and became the Quality Coordination Specialist. He also went to England when Cummins started a plant there. Wilbur Somers retired from Cummins Engine in 1963 after 33 years of service to the company. He died on December 29, 2006, at age 99.
Most of us today don’t know much about the depression, but if you do I’d love to hear from you. Since starting this series I have started to remember getting oranges, but I think they were for the whole family. I am remembering that having fresh oranges in the home was not a daily or weekly thing and it’s possible they were a special treat just for Christmas. But maybe that was just my family or what the grocery decided to order.
