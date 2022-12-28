GREENSBURG - We wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe New Year. If we are making resolutions, maybe we ought to think about learning to work together, listening to one another, working out our problems and not putting the blame on other people. It would also be nice if all retailers learned that the customers should be treated as number one. Well, so much for my lecture.
We had a white and cold Christmas. Growing up it seems like we had this kind of weather about every winter. Our family was all able to be together on Christmas Eve. This was great, but we couldn't have done it without everyone's help. It is always great to get together to enjoy the kids, grandchildren, and now the great-grandchildren. Our Christmas Eve church service was great as always.
Charles and I will be busy this winter with six new puzzles, several new books, and crossword and word search puzzles. We will just let it snow and stay inside.
This weather makes me think soup will be good these cold days. Here a few recipes you may want to try.
Chicken Chowder
1 small onion chopped
1 T. butter
2 cans of chicken rice soup
1 15 oz. can of corn
1 small can of evaporated milk
1 small can of white chicken meat, shredded
1 soup can of water
pepper to taste
Saute onion and butter in medium pot. Combine the soup, corn, milk, chicken and water. Add pepper. Bring to a slow boil and simmer for 5 minutes or, after sauteing onions, put everything in a crock pot and cook on low for 3 to 5 hours.
Easy Vegetable Soup
1 lb. ground beef
1 c. chopped onion
1 can peas, undrained
1 can green beans, undrained
1 can of corn, undrained
1 can beef broth
1 can diced tomatoes
1 large can of tomato sauce
1 pkg. of Hidden Valley ranch dressing mix
1/2 pkg. of milk taco seasoning
1 med can of tomato juice if more liquid is needed
1 pkg. of baby carrots
Brown hamburger and onion; drain. Put is large kettle and add other ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer until carrots are done. Makes 8 servings.
Sausage - Potato Soup
1 lb. bulk sausage
5 c. sliced uncooked potatoes
2 medium onions, sliced
1 1/2 c. water
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. celery seed
3 T. finely chopped parsley
2 1/2 to 3 cups of milk
Brown and crumble sausage. Drain and set aside. Combine potatoes, onions, water, salt and celery seed in a large Dutch oven, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 25 to 30 minutes. Slightly mash potatoes. Add sausage, parsley and milk. Heat to serving temperature. May also add cheddar cheese at the end. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Quick Peach Cobbler
(This would go good with the soup!)
1 stick of butter or margarine
3 c. sliced peaches, fresh or canned
1 c. sugar
1 c. flour
1 c. milk
dash of salt
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. vanilla
Mix sugar, flour, milk, salt, baking powder and vanilla. Melt, butter in a 9-inch square pan; pour mixture in pan and spread peaches on top of mix. Sprinkle a mixture of 1/4 c. of sugar and 1 tsp. of cinnamon on top and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
